Is Maycara Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Find Reviews Here!

Are all the shopaholics out there searching for an online store where you can buy trendy apparel for them? If so, read the entire article without skipping any section, as we provide essential details of an online store that deals with beautiful outfits for both men and women.

People in the United States enjoy shopping online. In Maycara, you will get designer clothes with amazing offers. But before you invest in this portal, we must check Is Maycara Scam or Legit.

Is Maycara A Legitimate portal?

This portal was created on 2nd October 2022. So, we can see this portal started functioning just a month before and it will continue to function till 2nd October 2023. So, it has one year of life span.

This portal has received 3% as the trust score, which is very poor, and 42.8 out of 100 as the trust index, which is also below average.

This portal has got both threat and malware scores of 44 out of 100

This site has 6288705 no position in Alexa ranking.

No Maycara Reviews are present on the site.

It has obtained 14 out of 100 as the spam score.

It has got 20 out of 100 as the phishing score.

All the details of the owner are hidden in the WHOIS.

About Maycara

In Maycara, you will get different outfits for both men and women. You will also get clothes for your pet dog here. Besides clothes, you will get shoes, coats, Vikings, etc. There are amazing offers for purchasing in this portal. The maximum offer you will get is 50% off buying more than 15 items.

Specific Details

Portal type: An online shopping portal that offers clothes and other accessories. Is Maycara Scam or Legit still not clear?

Portal Address: https://www.maycara.com/

Email Address: service@maycara.com

Contact Address: Balmoral Industrial Estate, Suite 10542, Navan Meath, Ireland

Contact No: Unavailable

Return And Refund Policy: Available within 14 days of receiving the product. Refunding is also available.

Shipping Policy: Customers will get free shipping on orders above 39 USD, which will take 10-15 business days. Standard shipping will cost 7.99 USD and takes 7-12 business days.

Payment Method: Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, etc

Social Media Connection: Available on Facebook

What Are The Pros?

The valid HTTP protocol, SSL certificate

Present a beautiful collection for you and your puppy

What Are The Cons?

Awful trust score

Unavailable reviews.

Maycara Reviews

After extensive research, we have not found any reviews for this portal on the official site and also on the external review site.

We cannot get the privilege of judging this portal in terms of its quality and customer service after seeing the reviews. Refer to this to get your money back from PayPal Scams.

Conclusion

From the above discussion, we can suggest to our readers that if they are about to shop online, you may try an alternate site that has proven authenticity. As far as today’s portal is concerned, we have not got any such strong, authentic factor in the Is Maycara Scam or Legit discussion.

To learn how to protect yourself from Credit Card Scams.