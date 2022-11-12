Is Mecyfar Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Reviews Here!

Read this post on Is Mecyfar Scam or Legit to learn the legitimacy details, features and pros and cons of the Mecyfar shop.

Are you looking for a website to purchase electronics? If yes, we’ve got you a recommendation. Mecyfar’s website in the United States claims to sell amazing quality electronics. Before you shop from this website, we will recommend you understand this website through this post on Is Mecyfar Scam or Legit.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Legitimacy data of Mecyfar shop

The following are some of the details that can help readers understand the legitimacy of the website:

Website registration date : Mecyfar was registered on 23 rd august 2022, which means this website is just two months old

Registrar: Name.com Inc. Is the registrar of the Mecyfar shop

Trust score: Mecyfar has a very bad trust score of 1%

Social media availability : Mecyfar is not available on any social media platform

Domain name: The details of the owner of this domain name are hidden

Buyer’s feedback : We couldn’t detect any Mecyfar Reviews on the official website

Privacy schemes: The Privacy policy is not accessible on the website. However, other than this, the return policy and shipping policy have been well explained on the website.

Absent data: The social media accounts and company location is not available on the website

Preface

Mecyfar sells electronic devices for various uses. Some of the products offered by the Mecyfar shop are listed below:

Security camera

Wireless headset

Air purifier

Water purifier

Ps5

Android tablet

Keyboards

Projector

Traits of Mecyfar shop

URL: https://www.mecyfar.com/

Email address : support@mecyfar.com

Telephone number: +1 901-849-5323

Location: The company did not mention its location, which gives rise to the question Is Mecyfar Scam or Legit

Return scheme: The days on which returns are applicable are not mentioned on the website

Refund time : Customers can get their refund within 7 days of returns

Shipping time : Standard shipping time of this website is 5 to 7 business days

Payment ways: Visa, JCB, American Express, Discover, PayPal, MasterCard, and Diners Club are some payment methods available in the shop

Positive traits

The email address and telephone number of this shop are available

Negative traits

The company address and return time are not mentioned on the website

Mecyfar reviews

Customers have yet to leave any reviews of Mecyfar on its official website. However, we did find some reviews on online review sites. The reviews on the online review sites were from customers who were very disappointed with the products. Customers said this shop has very bad services and might be a scam. They also commented on the quality of the products and that they were very fragile. Besides this, we didn’t find any reviews on social media platforms. This article advises readers to check the steps to avoid credit card fraud.

Conclusion

To summarize this post on Is Mecyfar Scam or Legit, we can say that Mecyfar has a very bad trust score and short life expectancy. We advise customers to investigate before shop from this website as this website is highly suspicious. Buyers can look closely at measures to stay clear of PayPal scammers. Please visit this page to learn more about electronics

