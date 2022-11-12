Is Merrycoco Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Fetch Reviews!

Please scroll down for the article and learn some key points regarding the discussion, Is Merrycoco Scam or Legit.

People in the United States enjoy shopping online. Merrycoco is an online portal where you can find trendy clothes for women. But before suggesting anything, we must check Is Merrycoco Scam or Legit.

Is Merrycoco An Authentic Portal?

This portal originated on 13th September 2022. So, we can see this portal has been functioning for two months.

It has one year of life span, which means this portal will expire on 13th September 2023.

This portal has received a 2% of trust score.

It has 58.2 out of 100 as the trust index, which is an average received score.

Both threat and malware scores, this portal has got 23 out of 100.

This portal has got 13 out of 100 as the phishing score.

It has scored 6277580 in Alexa ranking.

No Merrycoco Reviews are available.

It has received 1 as the spam score.

The details of the owner have been identified partially by WHOIS.

About Merrycoco

This online shopping portal deals with various kinds of fashionable dresses such as maxi dresses, midi dresses, long sleeves dresses, short sleeves dresses, dresses for beach wear, casual wear dresses, etc. These dresses are available in multiple sizes; some are in plus sizes.

Specific Details

Portal type: This online shopping portal sells women’s outfits.

Portal Address: https://merrycoco.com/

Email Address: merrycoco@iteeuy.com

Contact Address: Balmoral Industrial Estate, Suite 10542, Abbeylands, Ireland

Contact No: Unavailable. Is Merrycoco Scam or Legit? Check more details

Shipping Policy: Shipping costs depend upon the destination and the number of purchased items. Free shipping on orders above is 49 USD. This portal delivers items worldwide, and the standard time for delivery is 7-10 days.

Return and Refund Policy: You can return the item within 45 days of purchasing the item. A refund policy is also available with some instructions.

Payment Method: Discover, visa, JCB, Master card, etc

Social Media Connection: Available on Facebook

What are The Pros?

HTTP protocol available

Very low spam score

Trendy outfit collection

What Are The Cons?

Low trust score

Unavailable reviews

Short life span.

Merrycoco Reviews

After researching the reviews for this portal, we have not found anything. There is no information regarding reviews available on the online site and the external review site.

Reviews play an extensive role in which we can understand the quality of a website. For this portal, we miss this opportunity for assessment. Refer here to get your money back from PayPal Scams.

Conclusion

From the above discussion, we can suggest to our readers that if they want to shop trendy outfits online, they can try for an alternate authentic website, as we are not truly satisfied with the information we got in our research- Is Merrycoco Scam or Legit?.

