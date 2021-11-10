Is Micuty Legit (Nov 2021) Check Reliable Reviews Here!

The blog on Is Micuty Legit or not will elaborate the interested buyers regarding the legitimacy of this online shopping store. Read now to learn more about it.

Christmas is almost near; hence, many online shopping sites offer huge Christmas sales on their products. Have you come across such an online store with Christmas offers till now? Are you desperate to know the details of such a shopping site?

You are at the correct place Micuty.com is such an online shopping store that is currently offering huge discounts and offers on its products. So keep reading to find out Is Micuty Legit or not as the site is most trending in Australia and the United States.

Is Micuty.com a legit website?

Domain Age- The domain age is quite new, which is on 26/05/21.

Trust score – The site has managed to get a trust score ratio of 2%, which is awful.

Alexa rank- Since this site is new, the Alexa rank for the site is not mentioned yet.

Plagiarism content- The website content is plagiarised and copied.

Policies- All the guidelines for the website policies are well stated.

Address’s originality- The contact address stated is fake and misleading as it leads to a pharmacy.

Social media Icons $ connection- Social media icons are not present on the website.

Micuty Reviews – Customer reviews are not available for this website.

Owner’s Information- The owner’s details are completely lacking.

Unrealistic Discounts- Huge Christmas sales or discounts are available now.

After thorough research, this website doesn’t seem to be a legit one. Rather the online store looks highly suspicious or a dubious website.

Brief on Micuty.com

Micuty.com is an online shopping site that sells different types of products for kids and as well as for men and women too. Let’s check the product category list, which is as mentioned below:-

Holiday matching clothes

Family Pajamas

Mother and kid twinning clothes

Toddler/baby clothes

Accessories

Now it is essential to know Is Micuty Legit or not? The website is offering some huge Christmas discounts on its products which can easily trap some genuine customers.

Specifications on Micuty.com:-

Domain name-The domain name registration took place recently on 26/05/12.

URL- The website link is https://micuty.com/ .

The category-The online site comprises family pajamas, kid wears, accessories, etc.

Email- The email id stated for this website is service@micuty.com.

Address- The website address provided is fake, 201, Building B, Hangcheng Smart Security Technology Park, Sanwei Community, Hangcheng Street, Baoan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

Contact no- The contact mentioned on this website looks doubtful, which is +86 0755 27207304.

Payment Modes- To identify Is Micuty Legit or not, one should know the payment methods. The payment methods available are Visa, M, MasterCard, and PayPal.

Return Policy- The website as elaborated a Seven days return policy.

Refund Policy-the refund policy is mentioned to be within a certain amount of days.

Exchange Policy- A seven days exchange policy is also stated on this website.

Shipping Policy- A standard shipping time will take up to 15 to 30 business days.

Delivery Policy- The total delivery time is specified as processing time plus the shipping time.

Social Media Presence- The online store has got an awful social media presence with really fewer followers on social media platforms.

Positive points for this website:-

To find out more about Micuty Reviews, the readers should learn about this website’s positive and negative points.

The positive points are as follows:-

The website offers attractive-looking clothing wears for kids and their families as well. Twinning dress and clothing wears are available on this website for parents and their kids as well.

The site is offering some Christmas sales for now.

The product description is well elaborated with all the required details.

Negative points for this website:-

The site has got no fake address mentioned on the website.

The contact number seems to be fake.

The exact delivery time is not available on the website.

Customer Reviews on Is Micuty Legit

Overall the Micuty.com website looks quite alluring to the customers, but the customer reviews are the essential part to know whether to shop from this or any online shopping store or not. Hence we have looked for customer feedbacks on this website. Unfortunately, no customer reviews are present on this website on any of the genuine reviewing websites. So this counts as a negative point here and creates more strong suspicion regarding the Micuty.com website. Also, know how To Get money refund on credit card? Click here to learn more about it.

The Final Statement

The website mainly sells Children’s clothing sets along with twinning Mommy clothing wears etc. In this article, Is Micuty Legit the interested buyers can easily get the clarity on this website. It is always recommended that readers do their amount of research before purchasing from any dubious website. Also, to Get Your Money-Back From Scammers. Click here.