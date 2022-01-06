Is Mkcshop Scam {Jan 2022} Is It Safe – Check Review!

Is Mkcshop Scam has investigated an e-commerce platform selling branded footwear products and presented its findings to internet buyers.

Are you an online shopper looking for branded footwear at a flash discount in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States? Mkcshop.com is a new online store claiming to sell footwear items at an attractive discount rate in the country mentioned above.

The discount rate offered is up to 70 percent, and products sold on this e-commerce platform are from Nike, Jordan, and Adidas. Since Mkcshop is an only ten-day-old site, it’s essential to check its legitimacy and Is Mkcshop Scam has precisely done that in this website Review for internet buyers.

About Legitimacy of Mkcshop com:

This section of the write-up has collected data related to this online store from a digital platform and presented it to customers. The rising cases of internet fraud is a big concern for law enforcement agencies as it results in the loss of money to genuine consumers.

It has also become essential for online shoppers to remain alert and research while dealing with an unknown online entity. The data compiled by our research team are mentioned below:

Domain age – 10 days old (27th December 2021)

Trust score – Mkcshop Reviews found the trust score for this store to be 1 percent point, a low rating for a legitimate website.

Alexa Ranking – It has an Alexa ranking of zero, which indicates no traffic on the site.

Physical Address – The physical address given on the company site has no match on Google map.

Newsletter – No subscription mail is given for customers’ needs.

Social media presence – Icons of social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are available on the landing page, but it has no social media accounts of its own.

Domain expiry date – this domain will expire on 27th December 2022.

Trust index – Is Mkcshop Scam found the trust index of this footwear store to be 1.2 percent point, a bad rating score for the web portal.

Plagiarism – The text content of this site matches with the suspicious website.

Owner’s detail – No information about the owner is given on the company’s web page.

Customer reviews – No customer review for this portal is available on the digital platform.

What is Mkcshop com Portal?

Mkcshop is an e-commerce platform selling footwear products at a high discount to internet buyers in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Some of the known brand items available on this store are Nike, Adidas, and Jordan.

Is Mkcshop Scam found that most of the product is priced between $60 and $100. The store claims to sell the best quality product with a star rating for customers’ convenience. It is currently offering a 50-70 percent discount on different products during its flash sales campaign.

As per the information given on their website Mkcshop mobile apps are available on Google Play and App Store.

Specification of Mkcshop online store:

Domain name – mkcshop.com (27th December 2021)

Product sold – Footwear items

Website address – https : //www.mkcshop.com

Email address – buying@saleshape.fun

Shipping policy – 5-9 days from receiving the order

Return policy- Is Mkcshop Scam didn’t find any return policy mentioned on the site.

Payment method – PayPal and Credit card

Physical address – 110 Ann Road, Harrow Essex, United Kingdom

Contact details – not given

Pros:

A shipping policy of 5-9 days will allow the customer to get their ordered product quickly.

Customers can get branded products at high discounts during flash sale campaigns.

Cons:

Many important policy pages like return and payment methods are missing from the company’s website.

The physical address given on the web portal does not match any address on Google Map.

Information like contact details and owners detail is not available on the website.

What are Mkcshop Reviews?

Since it is only ten days old, website customer reviews related to this e-commerce platform are not available on the digital platform. The product detail page of Mkcshop has some reviews with a five-star rating, but with zero traffic, these reviews are hard to trust.

Most of the review sites have given a low rating to this site; therefore, customers should remain alert when dealing with this portal. There are chances of the buyer getting scammed by this new site; read here to know more about scam sites.

Final verdict:

Some important details like contact number and owner information are missing from the footwear store website. Is Mkcshop Scam found this e-commerce platform suspicious as they are trying to show manipulated customer reviews? to the online shoppers.

Internet buyers can share their digital buying experience in the comment section, and if anyone’s payment is stuck, they can get information on credit card refund here.