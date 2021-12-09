Is Myspotifyglass Legit {Dec} Read Complete Reviews Here

In this post, we have discussed the My Spotify Glass site and whether Is Myspotifyglass Legit or not.

As the festive season has arrived, people are searching for gifting options. Nowadays, customized gifting options are in trend. My Spotify Glass is an online personalized gifting store to look for custom gifts in the United States and the United Kingdom.

But first, we should determine Is Myspotifyglass Legit or not before buying gifts from the online store.

Legitimacy of My Spotify Glass:

Creation of Domain : The My Spotify Glass domain was registered on 27th November 2020.

Website Age: The online gift selling website is 1 year and 12 days old, which means the site is relatively new.

Website Expiry: The site’s domain expires on 26th November 2022. Thus, the site’s domain life is very low.

Trustworthiness : The trust rank of My Spotify Glass is just 14%, which makes the site seem to be a potential scam. This point is to be taken into account for Myspotifyglass Reviews .

Country of origin: There is no clear information found on the country of origin of My Spotify Glass. Also, the My Spotify Glass domain name is associated with one or more nations that have been related to the usage of fraudulent sites.

Domain Blacklist Status: The site is not identified by any blacklist engine.

Data Safety: The My Spotify Glass site is secured by HTTPS encryption.

Website Popularity: 453485. The online gift selling site has medium popularity.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 5/100.

Threat Profile: 13/100.

Phishing Score: 13/100. This is an essential point to consider while assessing

Malware Score: 1/100.

Spam Score: 0/100.

Social relations : The site is linked with their Facebook page and Instagram profile.

Brief check on Is Myspotifyglass Legit:

My Spotify Glass store is an online seller of personalized gift items. The site specializes in custom Spotify glass. Customers can engrave their favourite Spotify song code on glass.

Product Range:

Custom Spotify Glass – Scannable Spotify Music Code Plaque Artwork

Custom Spotify Code Music Plaque Night Light

Custom Spotify Code Music Night Light 7 Colors

Custom Spotify Code Music Plaque Keychain

Custom Spotify Code Music Plaque with Golden Frame

Custom Photo Rubik’s Cube Romantic Style For Lovers DIY Multiphoto Cube

Spotify Code Necklace 3D Engraved Vertical Bar Necklace Gifts

Spotify Glass – Custom Spotify Code Music Plaque With Wooden Stand

Let’s take a closer look at its features to better understand Is Myspotifyglass Legit or not.

Features of My Spotify Glass:

Buy products at: https://myspotifyglass.com/

E-mail address: cs@myspotifyglass.com

Address: Room D,10/F, Tower A, Billion Centre, 1 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong. 2340560

Contact details: Not mentioned on the site.

Owner’s details: The My Spotify Glass is owned and managed by Soulfeel Jewellery Limited.

Delivery Policy: The My Spotify Glass website has multiple delivery charges as per shipping period.

Privacy Policy and Terms : Mentioned on-site but plagiarised.

Shipping: The site provides two shipping options. The standard shipping period is between 8-15 business days, and fast shipping takes 2 to 4 business days. This point is to be accounted for to assess Is Myspotifyglass Legit .

Tracking of products: Customers can track their order on the site’s Track Order page.

Cancellation and Returns: Consumers need to fill the contact form to cancel or return. The customer will levy a cancellation charge of $9.

Refund Policy: Refunds will be made after adjusting the cancellation fee, shipping charges and discounts.

Payment mode: My Spotify Glass accep[ts all major payment modes, including Amex, Diner Club, Discovery, JCB, Maestro, Mastercard, PayPal and Visa.

Positive Highlights

My Spotify Glass store has a range of custom products.

The site accepts all modes of payment.

There is a specific Track order page.

Negative Highlights

Country of origin unknown.

The site takes cancellation charges.

Myspotifyglass Reviews

There are some mixed reviews on Facebook. Some reviews recommend the products, while most customers are not satisfied with their purchase. One such review mentions that their product was horrible and when he reported for money back, he was ignored. Read about Credit Card Scams to avoid such scenarios. Also there are bad reviews found for its product over the internet. The site also has a low Alexa Ranking.

Final Verdict

My Spotify Glass doesn’t seem legit as it’s relatively new with a low trust rank. Most of the reviews talk wrong about their products. So, we don’t recommend the site. Avoid PayPal Scams as My Spotify Glass accepts this payment mode.

Was this post on Is Myspotifyglass Legit informative to you? Comment on our review.