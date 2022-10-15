Is Opkarikar Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check The Reviews!

Is Opkarikar Scam or Legit? To know the reliable details of the Opkarikar store, kindly go through this post till the end.

Want to buy fun items for kids? Please check out the collection of Opkarikar stores in the United States. However, Is Opkarikar Scam or Legit? We have discussed the authenticity of the Opkarikar store so that the buyers can decide if the website is legit or not. Kindly read this post till the end.

Read the Lawfulness!

Trust Rate : Opkarikar store has a two percent trust rate. The store cannot be trusted until it has an excellent trust store.

Discovery Date: August 22, 2022, is the enrollment date of the Opkarikar store. The website has a short lifespan as it was registered one and a half months ago.

Registrar : Opkarikar store was registered through Name.com, Inc.

Expiration Date: August 22, 2023, is the expiration date of the Opkarikar store.

Customer Views : No Opkarikar Reviews are available online.

Brief of Opkarikar

This store has many electronic items, including some fun items for kids and young people.

Table Fans

Electronic Gadgets

Fun items

Karaoke Microphone

Features of Opkarikar

URL: https://www.opkarikar.com/

Email Id: support@opkarikar.com

Phone Number: +86-135-404-91716

Address: 2, 3rd row, District 1, Tibet Autonomous Region, Pingguoyuan Community, Naidong Road, Naidong District, Zedang Town, Shannan City

Return Policy: 30-day return policy

Shipping Policy : Alaska and Hawaii regions may receive goods within 14-21 days.

Payment Options : Discover, PayPal, Diners Club, JCB, etc.

Positive Points

Address and contact number available.

Negative Points

The shopper’s reviews are missing.

Opkarikar Reviews

Opkarikar shop has a good layout, but their collections have not been rated or reviewed anywhere. Their official site is deprived of customer reviews. Moreover, we have checked its reviews on online sites, but we found nothing. So, the readers know that reviews’ trustability is quite poor. The store’s presence on social media is zero. Thus, we advise to research more before buy anything from this website. You should check credit card scam details if it is an unsafe store.

Final Verdict

Wrapping up this post on Is Opkarikar Scam or Legit, we learned that the store was founded one and a half months ago. It got a two percent trust factor. The site seems doubtful, and the shoppers must be aware of fraudulent people who scam via PayPal.

What are your thoughts on this research? Please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.