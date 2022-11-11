Is Pawfect House Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Honest Reviews

The below post shares the trust rating of the Pawfect website to check the authenticity information regarding, Is Pawfect House Scam or Legit.

Do you enjoy giving your special one the ideal presents? Do you struggle to decide what to get for your loved ones? Then there is no need for you to be anxious as we are going to share with you website called Pawfect.com, where you can buy various types of gifts.

People from Canada, the United States, and Australia were interested in the website’s credibility score.This article Is Pawfect House Scam or Legit provides all the truthful details about this website.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Details about Site Pawfect house

The domain has been officially registered on 12th December 2020

The domain of the website will expire next month, 12th December 2022.

The website shows an average trust score which is 50%.

This site receives the lowest ranking as per Alexa 51176.

Owner information is unknown.

Details of all policies which are mentioned on the homepage look to be true.

This site has mentioned the availability on social media pages like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Customers have given positive Pawfect House Reviews on the official page.

This portal has active links for Twitter, Facebook, Tik-Tok, and Instagram handles.

Overview of Pawfect House Website

This website is well-known for its gift-related items. Here, one can view a variety of presents for friends, family, pets, and other groups.

The goal of this website is to make clients happy. This website sells high-quality presents. One need not be concerned about this site’s security procedures because HTTPS takes care of all the security-related aspects of the site.

Details on Is Pawfect House Scam or Legit

The official Url of the Pawfect website is https://pawfecthouse.com/

contact@pawfecthouse.com is the mail id of the site.

+1 (251) 322-2322 is the company’s contact number.

Sofia Road 5-12 Centre Peace, Singapore, is the company’s address.

The fulfilment Centre of the company is in North Las Vegas, Nevada 89032, USA, 3680 N 5th Street #100.

Credit/Debit Cards and PayPal are options available to pay for this site.

Replacement of the product is possible if the gift items have a significant problem.

Advantages of Pawfect House Reviews

This site has active social media accounts.

An online portal has a good Collection of different trendy gifts.

Customers’ Reviews are there on the site’s office page.

Disadvantage

This site will expire very soon, that is, next month.

Details of the owner are not found.

Customer’s Reviews

The official portal contains all positive reviews and 5 star ratings. All the customers has reviewed this portal as a perfect platform for delivery and quality.

Moreover, the trusted portal has gained mixed reviews as some are not happy with the product’s quality and portal’s services. Additionally, one should check the Credit Scams to do safe shopping.

Conclusion

We can say that this portal seems legit for, Is Pawfect House Scam or Legit, due to the presence of positive reviews. But, this site have an average trust rating and the domain will shortly expire.

Therefore, before making any purchases it is better to go through all it policies. Also, click here to learn about the information on PayPal scams.

What are your thoughts about this website? Please let us know your thoughts.