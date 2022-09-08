Is Polostart Scam Or Legit {Sep} Read The Entire Review

Is Polostart Scam or Legit? This can only be identified once we review the complete legitimacy of this website. Kindly read and know.

Is this a simple website?

Polostart is genuine or not; we cannot judge without explaining the legitimacy of the website. We can check its legitimacy only after discussing elements like expiry date, views of customers, etc. This will help in preventing any online hacks. Hackers are more intelligent than we can think. They always wait for the customers to commit any mistake, track the information related to the bank and steal money.

Polostart Reviews will guide you regarding the reviews shared by the customers and if they have shown any interest in their collection. So, please read the following post to know everything.

Registration Date : July 22, 2022, is the creation date of the Polostart website. The site was found recently, around one month and two weeks ago.

Registrar: GoDaddy.com, LLC

Trust Score: Polostart got only a two percent trust score. We cannot judge if it is legit based on this score.

Shopper’s Views : It seems suspicious as no reviews are available online. But customer reviews are available on the official website, but they could be fake.

Social Account: Is Polostart Scam or Legit ? It is doubtful because social media icons are present on the website, but they redirect to an account with another name, Knixxo.

Misplaced Data: The website does not highlight the store’s phone number. However, the address and email are available.

Expiry Date: July 21, 2023, is the expiration date of the Polostart website.

Policy: The store has mentioned the policies like return, refund, cancellation, shipment, etc. You can read the policies as every policy contains valuable information.

Data Safety: The connection is secured via an HTTPS server. It is safe to share data.

This portal is famous among the ladies who like to party and attend parties. They have many clothing collections that can give you an instant glam look. The floral collection, satin collection, etc., are mesmerizing. The shop offers 10% off on some collections. Also, you can avail of free shipping benefits. What else does one need? This is what every buyer wants. So, kindly explore the collection below:

Characteristics of Polostart

Email Id: service@polostart.com

Address details: Stockley Park, Uxbridge, England, 6-9 the Square, UB11 F1W

Phone number: Unavailable

Is Polostart Scam or Legit ? This can be a suspicious portal because the collection is not reviewed in any online review portal. The official store has reviews, but they can be fake.

Return Policy: The website offers a 30 days return policy.

Shipment Policy: The US and Europe shipment takes 7-20 days

Payment Options: Visa, JCB, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Discover, Diners Club, etc

Positive Points

Free delivery on $69.99 above orders.

Email and address are shown.

Negative Points

Social media icons redirect to accounts with different names.

Reviews seem suspicious on the official website as no online site has shared any reviews.

Polostart Reviews

The reviews are shown on the official website. The clothing products are rated 4.9/5 and have positive customer reviews. These reviews can be fake as there are no reviews or opinions of the customers found online. So, the reviews on the official website look suspicious. Moreover, we have found social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The icons are shown on the official website. But, the redirect to the Knixxo page. We must be aware when we shop from online sites. We hope that these factors will help you determine if it is safe. Kindly check out credit card scamming details here.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up this post on Is Polostart Scam or Legit, this website was founded one month and two weeks ago. The trust rate is two percent. We cannot recommend this shopping stop as it does not meet the legitimacy criteria. It is the least trustworthy store. We have shared some safety measures to prevent PayPal Fraud. Kindly go through them.

