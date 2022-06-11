Is Ratotel Scam {June} Read The Complete Review Here!

This post reviews Is Ratotel Scam or Legit for our audience who are unsure of the site’s validity.

Do you know about the Ratotel site? Are you wondering if the Ratotel site is legit or not? This review on Is Ratotel Scam or legit will guide you on the legitimacy of the online website, which has popularity in the Canada, and the United States.

Yes, we will go through all the aspects of the site for a full detailed review of its legitimacy. Not all sites are the same, but some authenticity factors determine the validity of all sites.

Legitimacy of the Ratotel site

Creation of Domain Date : The Ratotel online site was officially launched on the 18th of May, 2022.

Website Age: So, the age of the website is only 24 days. Thus, website age is our first major red flag in the Ratotel Reviews .

Website Expiry: The domain expectancy life is low as Ratotel will expire on 18th May 2023.

Trust Rank : The site has a trust rank of just 1%.

Alexa Rank: Ratotel has a very low rank in the Alexa Ranking Level.

Country of origin: The site’s origin is unknown due to a lack of data.

Data Safety: Connection is secured with SSl.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: N/A.

Threat Profile: N/A.

Phishing Score: N/A.

Malware Score: N/A.

Spam Score: N/A.

Social relations : The Ratotel site has zero active social media profiles. We couldn’t find social links on the web. So, the site lacks social presence, which is a major determining factor for assessing legitimacy.

Brief Check on Is Ratotel Scam or Legit

The Ratotel website is an ecommerce platform that caters to all clothing needs for women, men, and kids. In their about us section, they have mentioned the business’s mention, or vision is to help their customer express themselves through fashion. They have custom collections for all professions and would love to provide a steal deal for customers.

Product Offerings

Men Trousers

Men Tops

Women Tops

Women Trousers

Children Clothing items

Hoodies and Sweatshirts

Swimsuits

Other items

The site seems to have a good product offering, but its product listings are on an expensive site. Also, the site has poor legitimacy factors, so other factors to clearly understand Is Ratotel Scam or Legit. So, the above-mentioned factors we positively need to discuss are customer reviews and features of the site to get the pros and cons. So, keep reading to get a final judgment on the site’s authenticity.

Features of the Ratotel site

E-mail address: service@ratotel.com

E-mail address: service@ratotel.com

Address: On the site, no details are stated on the address or office of the business.

Owner’s details: The online clothing store has also not mentioned the name of its owner or operator.

Social Media Links: There are no social accounts linked to the site. Social accounts are quite important as it’s a major authenticity factor for the assessment of Is Ratotel Scam or Legit.

Delivery Policy: The site has a delivery policy, but unfortunately, no information about delivery time is given in the statement.

Privacy Policy & Terms and Conditions: Sure, present.

Shipping: The logistic policy also doesn’t specify shipping fees or the shipping method they use to deliver orders.

Cancellation: Only accepted before the order is shipped.

Returns: only 14-day return after receipt of order

Refund: Refunds are subjected to inspection.

Payment modes: Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Amex, Diner Club, and Discovery.

Positive Highlights

Accepts key payment modes.

Offers a medium 14-day return.

Negative Highlight

Refunds are subjected to inspection.

No information is given on shipping time and delivery fee.

Customer Reviews

The site has no Ratotel Reviews by genuine customers. We were only able to find some YouTube videos reviewing the site. Those videos have clearly stated the site as a scam.

Additionally, only online reviews were found, lacking social and product reviews. Also, Ratotel has a low Alexa Rank. So, be cautious of Credit Card fraud.

Final Verdict

After a comprehensive review of all authenticity factors, we have concluded that Ratotel is a possible fraud website. Ratotel lacks customer reviews and social media presence. Also, the site is very new, with a trust score of just 1%, which makes it less trustworthy. So, skip the site. Also, read on avoiding PayPal Scams by clicking here.

