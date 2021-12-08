Is Rise Footwear Legit (Dec) Read Authentic Reviews!

Do you love purchasing sneakers? The write-up shares detailed data for the authenticity of the given portal. Scroll down to know Is Rise Footwear Legit or not.

Everyone enjoys wearing sneakers, and in the present era, comfy & trendy footwear are in great supply. We’ve arrived to assess a newly opened store that offers a wide range of footwear at a fair price for all fashionistas.

Individuals from all around the United Kingdom are excited to purchase sneakers from this store as they have introduced new styles. Check the Is Rise Footwear Legit portion to learn more about the shop and also the sneakers it offers.

Is Rise Footwear.com a scam?

Almost everyone enjoys sneakers, and providing purchasers with alternatives benefits the shoe industry. The site has a large selection of shoes for men, women, all under one cover. When buying any goods, several parameters should get considered. So, let’s check it:

Domain Age – The portal launched on 07th March 2021, which signifies that the platform is less than a year old.

Trust Index – The portal has a 33% trust score, which is an average score and gives warnings to users.

Customer Reviews – There are no Rise Footwear Reviews on the web on any other site.

Alexa Ranking – The site has no traffic, and there is no Alexa score to be detected.

Plagiarized content – There is no original information on the official web page.

Owner Detail – Data about the owner is not available online.

The Uniqueness of address – The e-store contains the platform’s location.

Social Media Presence – Instagram, Facebook, and other social media links are visible.

Policies – Shipment, return, & refunds are all detailed on the website.

Implausible discounts – Savings are visible on the site, but they are not legit.

Is Rise Footwear Legit? Since the site is only approx nine months old, it cannot be recognized, and the trust rating is also quite poor. The store sells a variety of footwear. Based on this information, we can say that the portal seems suspicious.

What is Rise Footwear.com?

It is an e-commerce website that claims to offer shoes for men, women, and children in various styles and designs. It provides outstanding levels of integrity, reliability, politeness, and data. Many pairs of boots and shoes are at a discount for a fair price.

The products are available for purchase at a decent cost, with certain online savings. But Is Rise Footwear Legit? Before investing your money, let’s check the website specifications.

Specifications of Rise Footwear.com:

These pointers will guide our readers in determining the reliability of the portal in the market.

Domain Creation date – 07 th March 2021

Portal URL – https://www.risefootwear.com/

Product types – Sneakers and hoodies

Email Address – support@risefootwear.com

Contact Number – 08008611763

Official Address – Rise Footwear, 2 Black Swan Yard Bermondsey, SE1 3XW, United Kingdom

Mode of Payments – VISA, MasterCard, AMEX and more

Social Media Icons – Present

Refund Policy – Present

Return Policy – Within 30 days of purchasing

Exchange Guideline – Product can’t exchange

Shipment Policy – 3-10 days

Before moving into the Rise Footwear Reviews, let’s check the pros and cons of the website.

Pros of buying from Rise Footwear.com:

The site offers a lot of shoes at a low price, which catches customers’ interest.

The site offers goods based on clients’ wants in today’s environment.

This site uses the HTTPS protocol, which we identified.

Specifications of products are provided, as well as social media connections.

Cons of buying from Rise Footwear.com:

The trust level is only 33%, which is not too good to trust.

As of right now, there are no reviews on the site.

Customer Feedback on Is Rise Footwear Legit?

The web page’s data is fake because no comments are present from anybody on the webpage or any of the listed internet sites. Since no testimonials are is obtained from individuals in the United Kingdom or other global areas, the site gets classified as a scam. It gets recommended that buyers use caution. Click here to know how to Get Your Money-Back From Scammers.

Final Verdict

The overview of the shoe web page informs us that the site is not legitimate. We recommend that consumers keep a safe range from these portals. Whenever purchasing anything from the site, you must first check out Is Rise Footwear Legit or not. Click here to know the Methods To Get Money Back On Credit Card.

Have you ever purchased any product from this site? Then comment down.