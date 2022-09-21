Is Rollieavalanche.com Scam Or Legit {Sep} Read Review

The article provides the clutch points for clarification on Is Rollieavalanche.com Scam or Legit? Beware before investing.

Everyone wants to look fashionable in their way. Have you got busy searching for iced-out Cuban jewellery? Do you ever come through the Rollie avalanche website? If not yet, we are pleased to introduce the portal for jewellery.

Rollie Avalanche is a company recently launched in the United States. The portal claims to provide its service in the nation itself. It is risky to invest in unknown sites. Just go through the article before purchasing from the portal.

Let us evaluate and clarify: Is Rollieavalanche.com Scam or Legit with a few specifications mentioned below.

Is Rollie Avalanche a trusted site?

Website Age: The portal age is less than a month. (Developed date:8 th September 2022)

Alexa Ranking : The portal is unable to score an Alexa rank.

Website Trust Score: 1% is a bad trust score for a website.

Social Media Connection: The portal is connected with Instagram and Tik Tok.

Copied Content: There is no About Us section present in the official portal. The lack of information makes the portal dubious.

Customer Reviews : The website failed to grab reviews for the products also no reviews found online.

Still, more details need to investigate, and we shall move on with Rollieavalanche.com Reviews .

Contact Address Legitimacy: We cannot find the address in the “Contact us” section.

Owner Information: There is no proper information about the owner available.

The Return and exchange policies: The products can return and exchange within 15 days after receiving the order.

We have a rough look at a few clutch points, but more areas need to be dug out. Let us summarise the information about the company and represent it in the below section to clarify the doubt whether: Is Rollieavalanche.com Scam or Legit?

About Rollieavalanche.com

Rollieavalanche.com is a complete e-business website for customers to purchase iced-out jewellery. The portal claims to supply jewellery for both men and women. On the website, you can find chains, bracelets, and watches which can fulfil your eagerness for fashion. You can find the size column for your convenience. The portal claims to use high-quality materials in making its jewellery products.

Specifications

Portal Type: It is an e-commerce portal for iced-out Cuban jewellery like watches, chains and bracelets.

The Portal Address: contact@Rollieavalanche.com

E-mail Id : https://rollieavalanche.com/

Phone Number: 888 486 0695

We provide you with more information to satisfy the query Is Rollieavalanche.com Scam or Legit? Keep on reading till the last detail.

Contact Address: 15 Woolley Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740, United States .

Sort and filter option: Available.

Products Price: USD

Shipping and Delivery Policies: There is a free shipping policy available for all products. The delivery policy includes 7-15 working days for products.

Payment Options: Payment is secured through various cards, which include Amex, Google Pay, Apple pay, Master Card, Diners Club, Meta pay, Discover, and Visa.

For a company, we find pros and cons in its running. Let us have a discussion on the plus points and minus points of rollieavalanche.com in the below section.

Positive points streamline to prove Is Rollieavalanche.com Scam or Legit.

The HTTP protocol is present for the website.

The company has clear shipping, delivery, and return and exchange policy for its products.

Wide range of variety of products present.

For contact, we can find the number and address.

Payment is processed through a verified gateway.

Negative thoughts

There is no information available about the founder of the company.

The portal cannot gain feedback from its customers and on the other reputed website.

The lack of the About Us section in the portal is quite a drawback for the company’s trust.

Rollieavalanche.com Reviews

Rollieavalanche.com portal affirms that they provide a top-quality product for customers. The site states to serve its consumers smoothly. But the portal failed to earn a single opinion from the customers, yet they displayed 50,000 happy customers. Overall, we suggest you avoid purchasing from the website based on the details found in our research. Consequently, we feel difficult to demonstrate legitimacy. Have a click to know Everything You Should Know About Credit Card scams.

Conclusion

In the article, we presented the important specifications to prove the legitimacy of the portal. As per website age, reviews and trust score, we suggest readers to research more before purchasing. Hope you find the answer to Is Rollieavalanche.com Scam or Legit? Click on how to Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

Do you find it informative? Comment below.