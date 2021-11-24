Is Shinewink Legit (Nov 2021) Check Authentic Reviews!

The write-up gives details of Is Shinewink Legit or not by the pros and cons mentioned, and the article guides whether to buy or not from the given website.

We all love to see tricks and magic, and today we have come up with a review of a website that sells fun toys that brings fun and relaxation to the world. The website promises to balance work, fun, and friendship.

People in the United States are eager to buy the product as they need a break from their busy schedule and try this fun toy. To know more about the website, we would suggest the readers’ visit Is Shinewink Legit.

Is Shinewink an authentic e-commerce site?

Shinewink is an online website that sells various fun toys under the name Flynova, which produces toys with the ability to perform various acrobatics skills that the toy can master in a few minutes. A group of engineers has developed the website to free people from boredom in their busy schedules and enjoy a bit. Apart from these features, some points are needed to be noticed while purchasing anything from the website.

Domain age- The domain age is 14/10/2021

Trust score- The trust score is only 2%, which is very low.

Reviews- No Shinewink Reviews have been seen online.

Alexa rank- No Alexa rank can be seen because of the new website.

Plagiarised content- Some plagiarised content can be seen as the website having only one product.

Policies- Shipping, return and refund policies are mentioned.

Address originality- There is no authentication of the address provided.

Social media icons- No social media icons can be seen on the website.

Unrealistic discounts- Present

The website is tough to trust as the trust score is shallow, and also the information present is not satisfactory. Also, only a single product is shown on the website and Is Shinewink Legit can be seen only in the section provided above.

About Shinewink

The website sells a valuable product for the people to get some amusements and enjoyment in their busy daily schedule. The toy is such that it can be played with friends as well as alone. No more extensive areas are needed to play with this toy, and it is designed to be played both indoors and outdoors to maintain a smooth flying pattern and give a boomerang effect. The toy is designed to relax and release stress.

Specifications of the website

Domain age- The website’s domain age is 14/10/2021

URL- https://www.shinewink.com

Social media icons- No social media shows Is Shinewink Legit or a scam

Category- Flying spinner mini drones

Email- support@shinewink.com

Address- Unavailable

Refund policy- Not present on the website

Return policy- No clear instructions are provided.

Exchange policy- Unavailable

Shipping policy- Free shipping on orders above $35.98

Delivery policy – Unavailable

Pros of the website

The website sells toys that relax and ease the tension among the people from their busy schedules.

The website has come up with an innovative idea that helps people relax while sitting in their homes, offices, or even outdoors.

The toy produced by the website is to free oneself from boredom and get an enjoyment benefit.

Cons based on Is Shinewink Legit or a scam.

The trust score of the website is 2% that shows the website cannot be trusted at all.

The information provided on the website about the toys is very unclear, and it cannot be wholly relied upon.

There are no contact details provided about the website, and in case of any complaints, no complaints can be registered.

Customer Reviews

The website has not received any single review that shows the United States customers do not purchase the product mentioned on the website as per the Shinewink Reviews. The website lacks authenticity and legitimacy. Lack of reviews makes people doubt the products that it is selling. We would suggest our readers go through the website once and read Everything You Should Know About PayPal Scam.

Conclusion

The description of the Flying Drone shows that the website is a fake one. People must carry precautions while purchasing anything from the website. There are no contact details provided, and only the email address present does not qualify it for authenticity. There is also a very minimal way to find out Is Shinewink Legit or not. Also, read Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam.