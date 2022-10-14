Is Shinyvert com Scam or Legit {Oct} Find Reviews!

This article will inform you about a Startup of Pokemon cards. You can follow the details to understand Is Shinyvert com Scam or Legit.

Are you a Pokemon fan? Do you like collecting Pokemon cards? United States people are enthusiastic about different types of card collections. Many card collectors invest in bundle packs of their favourite game, cartoon or any character.

Shinyvert.com is an online store where you can shop for card bundles of Pokemon. The card collection business includes emotion and craze of fans, so we need to figure out Is Shinyvert com Scam or Legit.

Details of Shinyvert.com

Website launch: Shinyvert.com has been available online for around six months.

Trust score: 8%

Alexa ranking: 3890973; Global rank.

Contact legitimacy: address is available but does not give any resemblance to the company or a factory.

Contact number: unavailable

Social media: Tik Tok, discord, Instagram and YouTube.

Return policy: File a complaint if anything is broken or missing within 24 hours. The return policy is valid for upto 30 days.

Shinyvert com Reviews: contain positive and negative feedback on the website and social media handles.

About Shinyvert.com

Shinyvert is a Startup that is investing in Public Interest by selling collectable Pokemon cards. You can shop for mystery products, Gold Pack, master pack, evolution pack and many exciting bundles. You can find more information about which bundle you should buy from the YouTube channel of the website. Also, you can understand the worth of cards from the Tik Tok videos and YouTube videos.

Specification: Is Shinyvert com Scam or Legit

Website type: startup for Pokemon card collectors.

Website URL: https://shinyvert.com/

Domain release: 15 April 2022

Domain expiry: 15 April 2023

Contact address: 2700 Braselton Hwy., 10-178 Dacula, GA 30019, United States

Email address: shinyvert@icloud.com

Currencies: USD

Shipping Policy: Product shipping is available for multiple countries. It can take upto 30 days.

Payment mode: Paypal, MasterCard, visa, etc.

Pros and Shinyvert com Reviews

Customer reviews with satisfactory and unsatisfactory details are available.

Customers trust the website through social media.

Cons

Contact number missing.

Trust score is insufficient.

Reviews

On social media, customers share their opinions in the comment section of YouTube channels and Instagram. Some satisfactory reviews can help you rely on purchasing items from the website.

Conclusion

The company is a Startup, and as we can see, the social media and YouTube channels are providing sufficient information to escalate Is Shinyvert com Scam or Legit.

Are you interested in a Pokemon card collection? Comment below.