Is Snmstore Scam {June} Complete Customer Reviews Here!

Read about Snmstore.com selling clothing, shoes and accessories and check its features to know Is Snmstore Scam.

Are you looking to purchase branded shoes, clothing and accessories online in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain? Did you come across Snmstore.com offering heaviest discounts ever found on any other shopping site?

Did you know that content of the ‘About Us’ section and its mission statement is copied from lazia.store/about-us/ and www.mosben.in/about-us, proving it a fake website? Please read the review to check Is Snmstore Scam?

Is Snmstore.com Legit?

Snmstore Creation: 16th May 2022 at 4:23:03.

Trust Score: Snmstore achieved a bad Trust Score of 1%, ascertaining Snmstore.com as a SCAM.

Snmstore Age: one month and two days old.

Snmstore Last updated on: 16th May 2022 at 4:24:30.

Snmstore Expiry: 16th May 2023 at 4:23:03.

Snmstore life expectancy: expires within ten months and twenty-nine days.

Business Ranking: Snmstore gets a dire business ranking of 1.9%

Place of origin: Snmstore was registered in the USA.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 43%.

Threat Profile: 88%.

Phishing Score: 85%.

Malware Score: 88%.

Spam Score: 52%.

Snmstore Reviews on Status of Blacklisting: Snmstore is not blacklisted.

SSL Status: IP 104.21.72.129 SSL certification is valid for next 331 days.

Connection Security: Snmstore utilizes a valid HTTPS protocol.

Contact person: unspecified on Snmstore.

Social relations: Snmstore is not found on social media.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: Oscar Flores is the owner of Snmstore, and his email is christychildress@protonmail.com.

Brief:

Snmstore.com is a new e-store selling clothing, shoes and accessories, including:

120 clothing and accessories and

120 branded shoes

Further analysis of Snmstore shows that it replicated the website design, content and products of niwshop.com. The physical address mentioned on Snmstore is generic and found on several fraudulent websites.

Features determining Is Snmstore Scam

Buy clothing, shoes and accessories at: https://www.snmstore.com/.

Social media Links: unspecified on Snmstore.

Price: between $12.00 to $79.00.

Physical Address: # 71 Shelton Street, Convent Garden, London, England-WC2H9JQ.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number: unspecified at Snmstore.

Email address: sales@customerservicesface.com.

Customer Reviews and blogs: not supported by Snmstore.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Snmstore.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Snmstore.

Store locator: Snmstore did not include physical addresses for its stores.

Delivery Policy: Snmstore delivers standard orders within nine days and expedited orders within five days; considered to check if Is Snmstore Scam ?

Shipping Policy: Snmstore ships orders via UPS, FedEx, DHL and USPS within two days.

Tracking: Snmstore customer service needs to be contacted to track the order.

Cancellation Policy: unspecified at Snmstore.

Restocking fee: unspecified at Snmstore.

Exchange Policy: unspecified at Snmstore.

Return Policy: unspecified at Snmstore.

Refunds Policy: unspecified at Snmstore.

Mode of Payment: via PayPal in US$ only.

Newsletters: published by Snmstore.

Help and FAQ: unspecified on Snmstore.

Pros:

Snmstore offers a wide range of clothing, accessories and branded shoes

Snmstore has a user-friendly interface with sorting, filtering and searching criteria, ascertained in Snmstore Reviews

Detailed product description, specifications and images are included on Snmstore

Snmstore provides an Authenticity Guarantee on all its products

Cons:

The owner’s email address does not pertain to a business account

The physical address is fake as it does not show Snmstore, the address is used by thousands of fraudulent business, and the same address is found on several fake websites

Difficult to contact customer service due to fake physical address and unspecified phone number

Only PayPal is accepted for payment

Product pages specify returns are accepted on all items, but return policy and timeline are unspecified on Snmstore; a negative aspect to check Is Snmstore Scam ?

Total order amount payable is heavily and unrealistic discounted by auto-applying coupons and bringing it to 3.5% of the total order value!

Customers Snmstore.com Reviews:

Snmstore received a Zero Alexa Rank. One YouTube review and nine website reviews of Snmstore.com suggest that it is possibly a Scam. As Snmstore accepts PayPal, Read About Online PayPal Fraud to avoid internet Scams.

Product reviews on Snmstore.com are not supported. Only one user review on reviewing website pointed out that Snmstore.com replicated nwishop.com and rated it at 1/5 stars. No reviews were present for Snmstore.com on social media.

Conclusion:

Snmstore.com is a Scam and answered Is Snmstore Scam? Snmstore.com has a short life expectancy. It had achieved a terrible Trust, Alexa and Business Ranking. Snmstore scored very high on Suspicion, Threat, Phishing, Malware and Spam profiles, which is not safe for user devices and data. Customers mentioned no delivery acknowledgement on the internet. Please Learn About Credit Card Fraud to safeguard yourself from Plastic Money Scams.

