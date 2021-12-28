Is Soap Cover Legit (Dec 2021) Check Authentic Reviews!
The purpose of this article is to give you a warning regarding a tempting but seemingly fraudulent product and inform you about Is Soap Cover Legit or not.
Are you worried about your grey hairs? We can understand that grey hairs can be a huge concern for you in this season of festivities. And the chemical treatments to remove them are not the ideal solution as they can cause you further hair damage.
Well, you need not worry anymore as the United States has brought for you the news of a perfect solution. Now there is a hair soap that can solve your problem organically, and today we will discuss Is Soap Cover Legit or not.
How Far Is It Reliable?
Before exploring any new e-commerce site, it is necessary to check its legitimacy by obtaining the following data. This is the only way to ensure value for money.
- Date of Registration: 26-10-2021
- Age of the Domain: The site is of 2 months age
- Address Legality: No address is provided
- Contact Information: Only a phone number is given for contact
- Details of the Owner: There are no details about the owner
- Payment Options: Payments are made only through PayPal
- Rank in Alexa: It has the 7,728,666th rank
- Reviews: Soap Cover Reviews are only seen on the official website
- Trust Index: Very poor trust score of 2% only
- Clarity of Policies: Policy details are not clear
- Plagiarism Amount: A large amount of duplicate data is seen
- Social Media Accounts: The website has an official page on Facebook, and another page with its name is seen on Instagram
The obtained data is not sufficient to trust this website, and the site seems to be illegit.
Overview of Soap Cover
The e-commerce portal is entirely dedicated to the grey hair removal soap called Soap Cover. It sells only this single product. While searching for the answers to Is Soap Cover Legit, we learned that the site holds a detailed list of the ingredients, using instructions and mane other information regarding the particular product.
The website claims its product is vegan and free of cruelty, gluten, paraben phosphate and sulphate free. The PH level of the product is also balanced. However, the prices are a little high.
Specifications of the Website
- Get Your Hands on the Soap Here: https://soapcover.cover
- Registered Address: No address is registered on the website
- Phone Number: 1(716)226-1624 and 1(800) 555-1234
- Email Address: No email address is given on the site
- Working Hours: No information is found
- Soap Cover Reviews: The reviews on the site are all positive
- Shipping Methods: The website follows two shipping methods – standard shipping and express shipping
- Delivery Charges: $8.00 for standard shipping and $15.00 for express method
- Shipping Range: Worldwide delivery is available
- Availability of Free Shipping: Free shipping is available for orders worth more than $60
- Return Conditions: Contrary information is found about the return period
- Return Fees: Nothing is stated
- Refund Policy: It promises a full refund, but no detail is available
- Exchange Policy: Not mentioned
- Order Cancellation: No data is seen
- Payment Methods: PayPal is accepted
- Social Media: Apart from Facebook, a page is also found on Instagram with the same details
Is Soap Cover Legit for the Pros?
- 24 hours’ contact support is available
- A free shipping option is present
- Delivery is provided all over the world
Summary of the Cons
- Return period contains dubious data
- A singular mode of payment is available
- Details of the policies are not missing
- The product is expensive
- No information is available about the exchange or order cancellation
Customers’ Reaction
Our search took us to explore the reviews that the customers have left for the website and its products. Our research showed that the only source of reviews is the official website. Despite the positive nature of the comments found, there are not enough to answer Is Soap Cover Legit or not. So, it would be a wise move to know about How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card Scam.
Despite the existence of the website’s official pages on the social networking site, it is not possible to get any reviews from there that can justify the comments on the site. Click here to gather more knowledge about Soap Cover.
Final Thoughts
Our research leaves no scope for doubts that investing money in this site may cause you financial trouble. Based on the answers to the question of Is Soap Cover Legit or not, we would suggest that you learn Easy and Simple methods of refund from PayPal. You can also share your thoughts on this matter in the comments.