Is Sopashop5 Legit {Nov 2021} Let’s Read Reviews Here!

We bring you a comprehensive review to decide Is Sopashop5 Legit? Before you shop on Sopashop5, please read this article.

As you are aware of the festival season ahead, new websites have come up in the United States for profiteering with your shopping spree. But did you know that such websites may shut down immediately after the festive season? Did you ever think about how your details like the phone number and address entered on the website are used?

To avoid being scammed, we recommend you to read this review to find if Is Sopashop5 Legit?

Legitimacy of Sopashop5:

Would you please go through the following points to get an idea about the authenticity of Sopashop5?

Creation of Domain : 22nd September 2021 at 06:07:43 AM is the registration date.

Website Age: the website was created 2 months and one day back. Hence, it is a very young website to rely upon.

Website Expiry: The Sopashop5 is expiring on 22nd September 2022 at 06:07:43 AM. The website has a short life.

Trustworthiness : the trust rank of Sopashop5 is 1%, which is considered a TERRIBLE trust score

Country of origin: The website’s registration information shows CHINA as the country of origin. It is accounted for Sopashop5 Reviews .

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 56/100. The website is suspicious

Data Safety: The data is transmitted with the help of a valid HTTP protocol

Phishing Score: 31/100. The website may capture your private data.

Malware Score: 31/100. Malicious scripts and applications may run in the background to upload your private information.

Spam Score: 10/100. The website may use your contact information for sending spam messages.

Social relations : The Sopashop5 does not have any existence on social media.

Brief to check Is Sopashop5 Legit:

Sopashop5 is an e-commerce website that claims to sell unique products that customers demand for their hobbies and passionate lifestyle. Overall, there are 300 products listed on Sopashop5. The website did not categorize the products. But, we have briefed up their listing below.

Bar furniture and tableware

Men and women clothes and accessories covering masks, under wares, jackets, etc.,

Cardholders

Shoes, slippers, and sandals

Bluetooth speakers

Garden Gomes and Garden utilities

Measurement rulers and tapes

Cutting and poking tools

Car accessories

Sopashop5 Reviews found few hazardous items listed on the website

Home decor

Features of Sopashop5:

Buy products at https://www.sopashop5.com/.

E-mail address: avanti@treadblue.com, sopashop5@treadblue.com, and service@avanti.com

Address: Rm4, 16/F, Ho King Commercial Center, 2-16 Fayuen Street, Mongkok, Kowloon, Hong Kong and Nova Silk Road Pvt Ltd, 37 road des Mathurins, Paris, France

Contact details: +1 205 233 3553

Privacy Policy : Mentioned. But, plagiarized.

Owner’s details: Crucial information about the owner of the website is withheld.

Conditions of Use: Mentioned. But, plagiarized. The customer needs to contact the seller for claiming warranties and guarantees. This point is considered to check Is Sopashop5 Legit .

Shipping: Standard Shipping will cost $7.99, Free shipping over $50.00, Standard Shipping over $50 will cost $6.99, Fast shipping with Transportation Guarantees costs $12.99.

Delivery policy: There is a processing time of 2 to 15 days plus a delivery time of 7 to 15 days. In the case of backorders, there are additional 4 to 10 days of processing time.

Tracking of products: The customer will receive an email with the tracking number.

Cancellation and Returns: Perishable items, personalized items, personal care products, and hazardous items cannot be returned. The customer needs to pay the return shipping charges, which is a bad policy to conclude Is Sopashop5 Legit .

Refund: The customer needs to file a refund within 30 days.

Payment mode: Visa, MasterCard, American express, discover Network, PayPal

Pros:

All the items are cataloged at a good discount.

Detailed product descriptions and images are provided

Free shipment on all products above $50

Negative Highlights:

Sorting products based on different criteria is not possible.

Customer reviews on Sopashop5:

Customer review options on Sopashop5 are available. However, there are very few products reviewed by the customer, all gain positive comments and therefore seem fake. There are no reviews on the internet, social media, or reliable websites. The Alexa ranking is 2109440 (poor).

Conclusion:

To decide Is Sopashop5 Legit, we considered its terrible 1% Trust Rank. There are two official addresses for a physical location and three different emails for contacting Sopashop5. The address does not correspond to China, which is the country of origin. It is NOT LEGITIMATE.

Be aware of PayPal and Credit Card Scams as Sopashop5 includes them as a mode of payment.

Did you like this review on Sopashop5? Please share your views on Sopashop5 write-up.