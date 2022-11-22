Is Tianano Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Exclusive Reviews!

Shoppers can read the detailed information to know whether Is Tianano Scam or Legit will give you a clear vision of the portal.

Are you looking for bottoms, shorts and other accessories for mountain biking, hiking etc.? Then, here we are discussing a portal that deals in biking accessories. The portal has been official in the United States.

By exploring the portal, you will get a wide range of clothes and footwear. Still, need to know Is Tianano Scam or Legit before purchasing anything. The following write-up will discuss crucial information to verify its genuineness.

Is The Tianano Scam a genuine portal?

The portal has been gone official on 15th July 2022

The portal life expectancy is 15th July 2023.

Trust count- It possesses a low trust score of 1%.

Social media links- Social media icon is missing.

Reliable policies- Buyers found all the reliable strategies.

Alexa ranking- Portal has 7535420 ranks on Alexa.

Trust index- The portal has a low trust index that is 14.6/10.

Threat score- It is 62%.

Phishing score- Portal contains a 50% phishing score.

Malware score- It is 56%.

Consumers’ reaction- Tianano Reviews are absent, and we need to find out.

Privacy policy statement- All personal information is secured by valid HTTPS encryption.

Name of the owner- Not stated by the designer.

What is Tianano.com?

Tianano.com is an online portal that shares a vast collection of bottoms, shorts and comfortable flat footwear. The entire product range offered by the portal is beneficial for those who like to make the adventurous journey in the mountains through hiking, biking or tracking.

You can visit Tianano.com to see a variety of products that are available at optimum cost.

Specification of Tianano.com –

Make a study to know whether it Is Tianano Scam or Legit? Let’s go through its important features-

Portal URL is- https://www.tianano.com/

The communication number- Not stated in its contact detail.

Registered e-mail id- info@tianano.com

The physical existence of the store- Wheatcroft House, Wheatcroft Business Park Landmere Lane, Edwalton, Nottingham, England NG124DG.

Company name- Hario Trading CO, Limited

Transportation policy- 10 to 15 days taken by the store to deliver your order.

Return Policy- 14-day return policy stated.

Warranty period- 30-days warranty period is found on each product.

Return shipping fees- The shoppers pay them.

Non-refundable item- Swimsuits cannot be returned, refunded or exchanged.

Modes of payment: – Visa, Master Cards, American Express, etc.

To verify Is Tianano Scam or Legit, read its pros and cons.

Pros of the portal-

In the store, you can explore a vast collection of products that are comfortable to wear.

All the policies you can read through individual pages.

Clients can reach the store’s existing location by following its official address.

Valid HTTPS and SSL certificate is present for client safety.

Several modes of payment are available.

Opposing points of Consuility.com-

It lacks consumers response

The Alexa rank is quite low.

The trust count is low.

The name of its holder is also missing.

It lacks contact detail.

Concentrate on Tianano Reviews –

The portal is not well-organized and lacks many crucial details. However, it lacks social media pages for its portal’s authenticity and popularity.

So, we did not round up any single comment from its shoppers. There is a need to add reviews from its shoppers. Also, know about- Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam to avoid scams.

The Final Verdict-

In our findings, we can say that the owner need to add a few crucial details to show a good presence in the online marketplace. That’s why it seems like a fake portal. before any transaction. Subsequently, know about- How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card, If Scammed!

Have you ever realized any shopping scams? Please share your views with us.

Is Tianano Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q1. What about portal shipping charges?

Ans. On orders above $ 50+, it offers free shipping.

Q2. Which industry followed by portal?

Ans. It comes under the busy clothing industry.

Q3. How will you get your order has been placed?

Ans. You will get an e-mail containing all the purchase detail.

Q4. What about clients’ data safety?

Ans. The portal has a valid HTTPS and SSL encryption to save client detail.

Q5. What about the cancellation policy of the store?

Ans. You can cancel your order within 24 hours and get a full refund.

Q6. Is Tianano Scam or Legit a trustworthy portal?

Ans. In our findings, we found that it seems fake.

Q7. How can you track your order?

Ans. After the shipping process, it offers to track numbers to our clients.

Q8. What is the store shipping rates?

Ans. We have a fixed shipping rate of $6.99 to all destinations worldwide.