Is Tomorrow a Federal Holiday 2022 (June) Get Answer!

Do you keenly wait for an occasion to give yourself a much-needed break? Federal holidays, in such situations, appear to be a gift sent from heaven.

Many people in the United States are wondering whether to step out for work as per their daily routine or not. Since June 19 happened to be Sunday, will 20th remain off?

Keep scrolling to get all the details on Is Tomorrow a Federal Holiday 2022.

What is the Occasion?

Juneteenth is observed on June 19. This year, Juneteenth is the new federal holiday ever since a day was created to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in 1983. 

As of June 19, this year falls on Sunday (Weekend); June 20, 2022, is declared a holiday. Hence, no Monday terror this week. 

US President Joe Biden enacted it as a law in 2021 and signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. Therefore, every year June 19 is considered to be as a Federal holiday. 

So Is Tomorrow a Federal Holiday 2022?

This year we’ll be celebrating the second annual observance of the holiday. The federal holiday this time will officially be observed on Monday, 20th June 2022.

The celebration started on the 18th, and on the 19th, it was highly visible, and on the 20th (Monday), many businesses and government offices will remain shut. The day commemorates the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when freedom was declared to the enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas.

Like last year, not many offices and institutions had enough time to act accordingly during the holiday announcement. This time various working institutions will be enjoying the holiday.

What will stay open?

With the question Is Tomorrow a Federal Holiday 2022, people have been confused about what will stay open. From USPS, mail will not be delivered on Monday, and US post offices will remain closed.

Wall Street will also cease its operations on Monday. The NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange will also observe the holiday. All the schools and federal offices will also be closed. But some government state offices will remain open. Most of the stores and retail will also stay open. Banks like Bank of America, JP Morgan, etc., will stay close. However, TD Bank will be operational on Monday. 

List of Federal Holidays

Now that you got your answer to Is Tomorrow a Federal Holiday 2022, check out the following list of upcoming federal holidays for you:

  • July 4 – Independence Day
  • September 1-7 (Floating Monday) – Labor Day
  • October 8-14 (Floating Monday) – Columbus Day
  • November 11 – Veterans Day
  • Nov 22-28 (Floating Thursday) – Thanksgiving Day
  • December 25 – Christmas Day

Final Verdict

Juneteenth celebrates the African American culture and commemorates the day of freedom they received. There are a total of 11 Federal holidays, and Juneteenth is one among them.

We can conclude that since the 19th was already a week off, June 20, 2022, will officially be considered a holiday to let people celebrate Juneteenth

Did you get the answer you were looking for? Drop your answer in the comments section of our article Is Tomorrow a Federal Holiday 2022.

