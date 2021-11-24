Is Ultraflix Games Legit (Nov) Check Authentic Reviews!

In the article below Is Ultraflix Games Legit or scam, we provide all the points in detail to help buyers understand its reliability. Stay tuned with us.

Do you love to play video games? This pandemic has increased the demand for video games. Here we are presenting a website that offers a comprehensive collection of video games at an affordable cost.

The website has launched on the e-commerce web portal of the United States. In the following content, we will make researches to know that Is Ultraflix Games Legit or a scam. To know all details of the website, continue to read the article and solve your query.

Is Ultraflix Games.com is a reliable site:

To save yourself from scams, buyers need to know the reliability of the website through making searches on some critical points of the website. Let’s start-

The web browser was approved on 12-01-2020, and it is 11 months 22 days old.

It shares a poor bad score that is only 8%.

The website possesses 67% pirated content.

In our study, we found the communicating number on the website home page.

On the website home page, we found the official address of the store.

As per Ultraflix Games Reviews , a website is not revealing the name of the owner.

We did not find any social media logo on its address page.

About Us is missing, and we did not find any position on the Alexa ranking site.

What is Ultraflix Games .com?

It is an online video game and its accessories shopping portal. It deals in various video games and presents a vast collection of the latest video games before the consumer. It offers PlayStation, PS video game series, Xbox Series and Camper, Occulus Quest 2 etc.

Still, before to shop buyers should know Is Ultraflix Games Legit or a scam to save themselves from financial loss.

To make a study on essential facts of Ultraflix Games .com:

Website url- https://ultraflixgames.com/

Domain got approval on 12-01-2020.

The domain will lapse on 12-01-2021.

The mentioned email address is- sales@ultraflixgames.com .

The Official address is- Jarvis St Hamburg, NY 14219, USA.

Free Shipping- It charges on shipping, but it depends on shipping mode.

Phone number- You can communicate on this number +1(213) 863-4538.

The shipping policy: The website does not show any details about it; need to be careful, and buyers should know whether it Is Ultraflix Games Legit or scam.

Priority shipping- Buyers are unable to find this policy on the website.

Social media presence- It has shown the absence of a promotional page on social media sites.

Return policy- This facility is available within seven days after placing an order.

The refund policy-It initiates the refund process within 10 days after receiving the product.

The non-refundable goods-The website has not mentioned any list of non-refundable goods.

Cancellation Policy- We did not find this policy on the website.

Payment modes- Visa, Master Card, PayPal, Strike, COD.

Advantages that will reveal Is Ultraflix Games Legit or scam:

On the home page of the website, we found its official address and contact number.

It offers various and valid options for payment.

Any blacklist engine does not detect it and the website is HTTPS protected.

Shortcomings of Ultraflix Games .com:

The website shows a short life expectancy.

It is too new so not popular among buyers.

Shipping, exchange, orders cancellation etc. policies are missing.

On social media, it has no promotional page.

The owner’s name is missing from its official page.

What says Ultraflix Games Reviews?

We found lot of info is missing, and it does not reveal essential policies that are doubtful about the site. So we suggest before to go ahead also read-How to Get a Refund on Credit Card If Scammed.

The trust score is not supporting the site, and on the business algorithm, we found a 0.8/100 ranking that is so horrible. Lack of reviews creates doubt, and even we did not find any reviews from other sources. It is too young and does not have many buyers.

The Final Outcome:

Have you faced an online scam? Let’s comment us.