Is Uustamps Legit (Nov 2021) Read Detailed Reviews Here!

Please go through this article to answer your query, Is Uustamps Legit, regarding a platform that deals with stamps of different occasions and categories.

Do you have a keen interest in philately? Do you love collecting stamps of various kinds? Are you looking for a portal that sells interesting stamps to add to your existing collection? You must have heard about Uustamps, but are you in doubt about its originality? Then, please read this article to know more.

Is Uustamps Genuine?

Before you know in detail about the website and its policies, it will be helpful if you read the below information. This data will allow you to get an insight into this website’s authenticity.

Website Age – One month, as its creation date is 6 October 2021.

Website Trust Score – 1%, which is a Very Bad Trust Score.

Alexa Ranking – The website does not have any Alexa ranking.

Contact Details – No address or contact number is mentioned on the portal. Buyers can contact them only via an e-mail id.

Customer Reviews – Buyers have provided the Uustamps Reviews about some products on this platform. However, most of the ratings are five stars, and the reviews are positive. Also, all reviews of a particular product have the same date. Thus, these seem to be biased and got up.

Social Media Linking – The website does not have any social media connections.

Content Genuineness – The refund policy page contains some types of products that this portal does not deal with. Thus, the developers may have copied the content from another portal.

Broken Links – Many links are opening pages not found.

Missing Specifications – The designers have not provided the sorting and filtering options.

Considering the above points, we cannot declare Is Uustamps Legit as it is a new portal. However, it is apparent that this site is suspicious.

What is Uustamps?

Uustamps is an online e-commerce portal that deals with stamps of different categories, such as festivals, birthdays, floral patterns, etc. These are primarily available as a collection of many stamps in a single package.

Specifications

Website Type – An e-commerce site that sells stamps of various genres.

Domain created- 06-10-2021

Website Address – https://www.uustamps.com/

Contact Address and Phone Number – Unavailable

E-Mail Address – support@uustamps.com

Sort By and Filter By – Absent

Social Media Connections – Absent. This is a vital point to consider regarding Is Uustamps Legit .

Shipping Policy – Shoppers can avail themselves of free shipping for orders above $39. The standard delivery time is 7 to 20 working days.

Returns and Refunds – Customers should return the products within 30 days of their receipt. The owners have not given any timeframe for refunds.

Privacy Policy and Terms of Service – Mentioned

Payment Methods – Credit and debit cards of Visa, MasterCard, and Discover, and PayPal.

Price of Products – Given in USD.

Pros

The designers have covered all legal points in the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Many unique designs are available.

Cons Concerning Is Uustamps Legit

Many product links on the home page are non-functional. On clicking these pages, a page with an error opens.

The website lacks social media linking, and customers will find it difficult to trust it.

The portal is too new for buyers to rely on it.

Most of the reviews are positive and five-starred, which do not appear genuine. Also, a given product has all its reviews on the same date, which is highly dubious.

The number of products available on the website is limited.

There is no provision for sorting or filtering the products.

Uustamps Reviews

None of the leading review portals like Reddit, Quora, or Trustpilot have cited this website. It seems that the customers have not purchased any item from this website yet due to its newness. The customer reviews available on the website seem biased as most of them are positive and have five stars. Furthermore, all reviews for a particular product carry the same date, which seem to be made up. Thus, you must know the Easy and Simple methods of refund from PayPal to be cautious.

Conclusion

Considering all the information, we cannot state Is Uustamps Legit as it is a new website. However, we request you to be careful and read Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam while indulging in such new portals. You may also want to know about stamps and their history.

Please share your opinions about this website below.