Is Versstore.com Legit {May} Read Customer Reviews!

Please peruse this write-up to address your query Is Versstore.com Legit regarding a recently established online platform that sells women’s footwear

Will you attend a party soon? Do you want to wear sandals or heels matching your planned outfit? Have you begun surfing the Internet to find a reliable fashion portal? Then, please go through this composition to get the required information.

In this article, we have mentioned facts about a new online platform. Customers from several nations, like the United States, want to learn more about this portal’s genuineness. Thus, please read till the end to confirm Is Versstore.com Legit.

Is Versstore.com Authentic?

We know you are eager to browse the website’s products, but it is wise to learn the below details beforehand. We have collected these particulars from the Net to elucidate the website’s authenticity.

Portal Age – The website is four months and twenty-eight days old. The designers launched it on 3 December 2021.

Website Trust Index – 2%, which can be grouped under a Very Bad Trust Score.

Reviews of Customers – The developers have not included any section where customers can share their feedback. Thus, we were unable to get details about the Versstore.com Reviews from the website.

Social Media Connection – No social media links are present on the subject website.

The Unavailability of Contact Details – The team has not specified its contact number or physical address on the portal. They have given only the e-mail address to get in touch. Thus, if customers have any doubts about their purchase, there is no other way to contact the team other than e-mail.

Missing Specification – The designers have not included the option to filter the products.

It is apparent from these details that this portal may be suspicious. However, we cannot proclaim Is Versstore.com Legit as it is newly launched and may be still developing.

What is Versstore.com?

Versstore.com is a digital retailing platform that sells women’s footwear products. These include boots, heels, wedges, sneakers, sandals, flatforms, slides, etc. In addition, the portal also provides a few accessories like chokers and headbands for women.

Specifications

Website Type – An e-commerce store that provides different types of women’s footwear.

Address of Website – https://www.versstore.com/

Contact Number or Address – Absent

E-mail Id – service@versstore.com

Sort By – Available

Filter By – Absent

Social Media Connections – Absent . This fact may make you rethink your doubt regarding Is Versstore.com Legit .

Shipping Information – Delivery generally takes place in three to seven working days. Shipping costs are not mentioned under the policy.

Refund and Return Policies – If shoppers want to return the products, they must do it within thirty days of receiving them. It usually takes seventy-two hours to process the refunds.

Price of Products – Given in USD.

Privacy Policy and Terms of Service – Available

Payment Options – Credit and debit cards of MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, and PayPal.

Pros

The website contains trendy and vibrant designs of the products.

The product images have high clarity.

Cons Reaffirming Is Versstore.com Legit

No social media connections are present on this website. In today’s era, the unavailability of social media links is a conspicuous disadvantage.

The team has not provided its contact address or number on the portal. The only way to contact the team is via e-mail.

The accessories section has only four items currently.

No details are mentioned about the shipping charges on the corresponding policy page.

The customers cannot filter the products as the designers have not provided this feature.

Buyers may not be able to trust this website as it is devoid of a reviewing section.

The website is too new to be sure about.

Versstore.com Reviews

We found a review about Versstore.com on one of the significant reviewing portals. The users have doubted this website to be suspicious due to its missing specifications. One user has also mentioned this platform may reappear with another niche and is not worth trusting. Also, the website does not have any reviewing section to share the feedback. Thus, we request you know how to Get Your Money Back from PayPal if you get scammed on such dubious stores.

Conclusion

Our research revealed this website lacks essential features, and its reviews are critical. Thus, we assume this platform to be wary. Nonetheless, we cannot proclaim Is Versstore.com Legit as it is new and may still be under construction. Therefore, we suggest you know the Methods To Get Money Backon credit card to be cautious.

