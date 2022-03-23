Is Victonny Scam {March 2022} Quick Website Review!

This article specifies the information to verify the trustworthiness and analyze the genuine facts, Is Victonny Scam?

Are women eager to try out vintage dresses in this era? Are you likely to know that we could find it out on this site? Yes! Have you read it correctly?

Victonny.com is an e-commerce site launched in the United States. This site has vintage, casual, two-piece sets and accessories with different colors, designs, and styles. You can buy it directly from the supplier, D2C marketing. Moreover, we want to be known As the Is Victonny Scam site.

Let’s look at a few points for classification with some information below.

Is Victonny a Scam website?

Portals Age: This site’s age is less than six months. (Developed date: 17th February 2022.

Alexa Ranking : site ranking is 871159. It is high, which means traffic in the site is lower.

Sites Trust Score: 2% trust score, a low trust score. Thus, it doubts about this site.

Copied Content: From our research, we have noticed; that written information about our section, policies, services, and more; are entirely copied. Therefore, it is suspicious to prove the genuineness of this site.

Let us get more information through Victonny Reviews .

Clients Reviews : It is essential to believe in the site’s legitimacy. Though it is missing from this site

Contact Address Legit: We found the contact address provided on this site is. Moreover, not prevalent.

Owner’s Details: Owner information was kept under wraps.

Return and exchange policies: Returned within 30 days after receiving the order. It is exchanged in case of damage.

Social Media Connection: It is unlinked to the social platform

Let’s go through the slightly detailed and complete summary of this site; this site Is Victonny Scam?

About Victonny

Victonny.com is an online e-commerce site where all women wear; excellent and outstanding products. They aim to provide the latest products with eye-catching designs; for all women with top services.

They sell a wide range of products with novel styles with complete functions. Provide free shipping charges over $ 75.

Below are a few highlights of the specification of the site.

Specifications

Website Type: It’s an e-commerce site that provides vintage dresses, casual dresses, two-piece dresses, more.

The website location: https://victonny.com/

E-mail : service@upustyle.com

Phone Number: +1.7204960020

Our research on more details clarified Is Victonny Scam ? Thus, continue reading till the end for further information about the data below.

Contact Information: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, England, WC2H 9]Q

Sort and filter option: the site provides the provision to sort and filter the available products.

Products Price: It is valid in CAD, USD, BRL, JPY, MXN

Shipping and Delivery Policies Information: It is free for over $75. It’s done within 7-5 days after the order is received.

Payment Method: Payment can be done through multiple options such as Discover, Bank, Pay Pal, Visa, Master Card, etc.

Let’s distinguish its pros and cons below and understand the fact of the legitimacy.

Positive facts to verify Is Victonny Scam.

Attractive and variety of products sold.

More amount of payment options with a proper aim to achieve.

There are providing buy 5 get 6th free.

Providing free shipping over$79.

They have provided several payment options with many return and exchange policies.

Cons about Victonny.com.

This site has a 2% trust score; it is difficult to believe on this site.

Information about the owner and contact number are missing.

There is no link between the website name and the company name.

The website has provided no social media links.

The company address provided under the contact us section is irrelevant; thus, it looks fake.

Victonny Reviews

We noticed that Victonny.com hadn’t provided any reviews or ratings on their website. They only gave information about their products, their aim, and how different there are as a brand. Ratings are also missing.

Conclusion

Our research concludes that there is a risk involved in buying from this site. Also, we found that some information is absent with low rank and provides vague content. Thus, upgrade yourself and think before investing here.

Have you been confident about the information for any doubts about Is Victonny Scam?

If you aren’t convinced with this site, write your opinion in the comment section below.

