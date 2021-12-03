Is Welofi.co Legit (Dec 2021) Get Authentic Reviews!

This article provides brief information on the newly launched online shopping website and tells you Is Welofi.co Legit or a suspicious website. Check out once.

Are you looking for trusted online shopping where you can buy electronic items and smart gadgets? Do you want to know the status of Welofi.co? Welofi. Co has established its market in countries like the United States and many more.

In this article, we will give you some brief information regarding Welofi. Co website along with its specification and tell you Is Welofi.co Legit or not. So let’s get started.

Is Welofi.Co the website a trustable site or not?

Nowadays, you will find many scam websites on the internet, and there are many complaints registered for these kinds of websites. However, people still fall into their trap because of the offers they provide, but in the case of Welofi. Co, our research team, has gathered some information.

With this information, you will get an idea regarding the legitimacy of the website and its trust score. So let’s take a look at it.

The domain age of the website is 2 months and 2 days only. It means the domain was created on 30/09/2021

No genuine Welofi.co Reviews are present on the internet.

The content on the Welofi. Co website is 50% unique and 50% plagiarized.

The trust index of this website is 1% only.

The Alexa ranking of this website is #446,742

No social media link is present on the official website.

The founder and operational team information is not given.

Here, from the above details, we can say that Welofi. Co is a suspicious website as there isn’t much information about it.

What is Welofi.Co?

Welofi. Co is an online shopping website that deals in smart gadgets and footwear. However, with different offers and discounts, people think Is Welofi.co Legit or not as they get more suspicious.

You can find different categories of items on the official website and the discounts and offers. However, the payment option is limited to only one, i.e., PayPal.

Specification of Welofi.co Website

Website official URL- https://welofi.co/

Customer support address- Support@peacestore.com

Office address- 1121 Old Town Ln, Suite 32, Cheyenne, WY 82009

Payment option- only accepts PayPal.

Social media link- no information is given regarding the social media link.

Domain age is 2 months.

The domain expiry date is 30/09/2022

Domain created on 30/09/2021

Welofi reviews- No reviews present, which make the customer, question Is Welofi.co Legit or not.

Shipping policy- delivers the product in countries like the United States , New Zealand and many more.

Return Policy- you can return the product to the company if you don’t like the size or quality.

Refund policy- the refund will be initiated only if the item is damaged or has poor printing.

The website deals in different product types, i.e., smart gadgets, footwear, and many more.

Pros of Welofi.co website

The website gives many options on the product.

You can get different types of the product under one website.

Cons that makes the customer question regarding Is Welofi.co Legit or not

The website only accepts one mode of payment, i.e., PayPal.

There’s no information on the founder and the team member or the support team.

The reviews of h Welofi. Co website is limited.

The trust score of this website is very poor.

People’s Opinion of the Welofi.co website

After searching about the customer’s opinion, we get to know that people are not happy with the services and also the images used in this website are fake and copied. The domain registration is just 2 months old, and the Alexa rating is not so great.

When we checked out the Welofi.co Reviews, we got only limited information as the website is newly launched, so there isn’t much traffic of customers on this website. However, if you want to opt for smart gadgets shopping, you can try different trusted websites. Also, if you have been scammed online and want to take any action against it, read this here How Scammed Online & Take Action.

Wrapping it up

After analyzing all the information mentioned above, we can conclude that the welofi.co website is a suspicious website, and customers should be careful before buying a product.

You can share your opinion on Is Welofi.co Legit or not on the comment box below. Read How to Get a Refund from PayPal If Scammed as to enjoy safe shopping.