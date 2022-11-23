Is Whatthefin Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Reviews Here!

If you made up your mind to shop from What The Fin, go through the below article to find out, Is Whatthefin Scam or Legit.

Are you a beach-loving person? Are you looking for a place where you can get funky-looking t-shirts for the beach? Today we are here to give you all the details of What The Fin shopping website.

What The Fin is a United States-based shopping website that sells casual and funky beach wears. But before choosing this website for shopping, let us learn- Is Whatthefin Scam or Legit? So, let’s jump into the article.

Go through the legitimacy points:

The domain creation date is 17th September 2007. The website is fifteen years, two months, and five days old.

On 15th October 2022, the domain was last updated.

17th September 2023 is the domain expiration date.

The trust score of the website is quite good, 76%.

The trust index of the website is mind-blowing, 100%.

The website is fully HTTPS protected.

The domain is not under any blacklist engine.

The popularity of the website is poor. But there are many Whatthefin Reviews available from different customers.

On the official website page, you can find active links for Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube.

There are no traces of malware or phishing.

The owner’s details are missing.

The proximity to suspicious websites is 7%, which is also a good sign.

What is What The Fin?

What The Fin provides a vast collection of funky-looking t-shirts and hats for everyone. Those who love to go to the beach or those who belong to a tropical country should definitely visit this website at least once. This shopping website is a paradise for sea lovers.

But you must be thinking- Is Whatthefin Scam or Legit? If this question bothers you, you don’t need to worry anymore. We are here to guide you through this article.

What The Fin’s specifications:

Click on the URL link to open the official website- https://whatthefin.com/

Their official email address is- orders@WhatTheFin.com

16 International Court, Greenville, SC, 29607, United States is the official address.

They do not accept any calls. So, you cannot contact them via call.

They take 5-7 days for shipping, and free shipping available for order value above 99 USD.

Return time is not mentioned, but consumers will be responsible for the return cost.

Return address is mentioned below in the FAQs section.

They accept PayPal, ShopPay, and Google Pay for payments.

Is Whatthefin Scam or Legit? Check out the Pros and Cons section:

Pros Section-

Free shipping is available if you order more than $99.

If you shop for more than $50, you will get a free hat.

They provide a 75% discount on several products.

The prices are affordable.

The website is more than fifteen years old and has quite an impressive trust score.

Cons Section:

The website lacks the owner’s details.

No contact details are available.

The website is not very popular but has a lot of customer reviews.

Social Media Connections:

Facebook- https://m.facebook.com/100064455861619/

Instagram- https://instagram.com/whatthefin_apparel?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYd0T-TLVIH5VUhpKFxw9jA

Whatthefin Reviews:

The customer reviews of What The Fin is very impressive. There are both positive and negative reviews available. But most of the reviews are positive. Most of the customers are happy with the perfect fitting and the quality of the t-shirts.

Someone commented that What The Fin’s t-shirt is now her favorite. Another customer commented about the beautiful graphics and great material of the t-shirt.

Now it's up to you what you will do.

Final Thoughts:

If now you ask- Is Whatthefin Scam or Legit? We will say yes, as many factors like the customer reviews, domain age, trust score, and availability on social media platforms predicate it as a legit portal. But still, we suggest checking all the return policies before investing in it.

Do you have any other questions about this website? Please comment below

Is Whatthefin Scam or Legit– FAQs:

Q.1 Is What The Fin a scam?

Ans. No.

Q.2 How can customers initiate a return?

Ans. By contacting customer support via orders@WhatTheFin.com.

Q.3 Who will be charged for the return cost?

Ans. It is borne by the customer.

Q.4 What is the return address?

Ans. What The Fin Apparel, C/o, Returns & Exchange, 117 Industrial Dr., Greenville SC 29607

Q.5 How much time do they take for a refund?

Ans. 3-5 business days.

Q.6 Where the clothing products are designed?

Ans. In the USA.

Q.7 How much do they take to respond?

Ans. Excluding weekends they respond within 24 hours.