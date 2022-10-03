Is Whitesnows Store Scam Or Legit {Oct} Read Reviews!

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere to know Is Whitesnows Store Scam or Legit. Also, check its features.

Are you looking to buy trendy women’s shoes from an online store in the United States? Would you consider buying ergonomic footwear that reduces pain in the legs? Are you looking to buy highly useful and small utilities? Would you consider huge discounts and free shipment?

Did you check products on Whitesnows.store? But, before purchasing, would you like to review the website to check Is Whitesnows Store Scam or Legit?

Is Whitesnows Legit?

Whitesnows was launched on 23rd-March-2022 and registered in the high-risk country Long Hu Qu, China.

It gained a terrible 1% trust score, suggesting a scam

The website achieved a terrible 2/100 domain authority.

Its 104.17.233.29 has an SSL certificate valid for the next 355 days.

Whitesnows’s registration expires on 23 rd -March-2023.

Its physical address, Bin Estrella GmbH, Pallaswiesenstraβe 180, Darmstadt-64293, is found on several shopping sites.

Its email address guidedafterservice@gmail.com pertains to free email service.

Brief:

Whitesnows aims to provide various items related to a personal hobby, sports, profession, and passion. However, Whitesnows Store Reviews determined its mission statement as generic and stolen from heavenss.store/page/about-us.

Whitesnows ships internationally and is partnered with service providers in the USA, the UK, Australia, and Germany. Whitesnows sells

Six types of women’s footwear, and Four types of small utilities.

Features:

Buy shoes and small utilities at https://www.whitesnows.store.

Terms and privacy policies are plagiarized on Whitesnows.

Whitesnows takes 5-7 days of processing time and 7-15 days to deliver the order.

Tracking is possible at whitesnows.store/pages/order-tracking-1

Returns are accepted within 14-days.

The refund timeline is not specified.

Cancellation is accepted before shipment with a 20% cancellation fee.

Payments are accepted from major credit cards and PayPal.

Pros determined in Whitesnows Store Reviews:

Whitesnows supports free shipping on orders over $60.00

Friendly interface of Whitesnows with searching and sorting options

Detailed images, specifications, and item descriptions are available

Cons:

Whitesnows did not specify a contact number

Unrealistic discounts of up to 79% offered at Whitesnows

Only PayPal is offered for payment during checkout

Customers Reviews:

Product reviews are unavailable on Whitesnows. No customer reviews were present on social media and the internet. Whitesnows gained a terrible 4,212,108 Alexa rank. Hence, check on PayPal rackets as Whitesnows accepts PayPal.

Conclusion:

Whitesnows.store seems a scam and answered Is Whitesnows Store Scam or Legit. Whitesnows originated in a high-risk country. It is not present on social media. No customer acknowledgment was found regarding receiving the delivery of items. Whitesnows.store gained a terrible DA, Alexa, and Trust rank. Whitesnows is a young website with a short life expectancy. Therefore, check on credit card rackets as Whitesnows accepts credit cards.

Were Whitesnows.com reviews informative? Comment below about Whitesnows.com.