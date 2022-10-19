Is Yeejewel.Com Scam Or Legit {Oct} Read Reviews Here!

The article elaborates details on the query Is Yeejewel.com Scam or Legit? Read the article for explanations.

In the present era, humans are habituated to buying their needs through online mode. We are here to provide you with a site where both genders can find all their necessities in one place. Are you searching for a website? Have you gone through the Yeejewel.com portal? Yeejewel.com is a website that serves the United States. Let us enlighten you on the details of the website to clarify Is Yeejewel.com is Scam or Legit ? Read the article without distraction.

Legitimacy

Portal Age: The website was created just a month back. (Developed date: 27 th September 2022)

Alexa Ranking : No rank is available.

Portal Trust Score: 1% trust score is terrible for a website.

Social Media Connection: No connections are present.

Customer Reviews : No customer opinions are available.

Owner Information: The portal has no information about the founder and About Us section.

The Return and exchange policies: There is 15 days return and exchange policy present, but for earrings and underwear, returns are absent.

Let us evaluate the website’s legitimacy with Yeejewel.com Reviews.

About Yeejewel.com

Yeejewel.com is an online portal that provides clothing and accessories for men and women. The items are:

Varsity jackets

Unisex hoodies

Accessories

Ski suits

Clothing

Specifications

Portal Address: https://www.yeejewel.com/

E-mail Id : servicde@yeejewel.com

Phone Number: Not available.

Contact Address: YINO, 4 Place Henri De Turenne, 66000 Perpignan France.

Shipping and Delivery Policies: Free shipping for orders above $39 and delivery within 7-15 business days for USA, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Rest of the world within 7-21 business days.

Positive thoughts

Valid HTTP protocol present for the portal.

Negative thoughts

The website lacks customer reviews for the products.

No contact number and payment mode.

Yeejewel.com Reviews

Yeejewel.com portal claims to provide quality service with many varieties of products for customers. The portal claims to deliver worldwide. But, the portal cannot gain buyers’ opinions for their products. Lack of feedback from consumers is a drawback to the portal trust. There is no information about the owner, and the lack of social media links leads to suspecting the website’s legitimacy. Hereafter we suggest to research more before purchasing from the website. Consequently, click here to know Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam.

Conclusions

We have shared with you the clarifications for the query Is Yeejewel.com Scam or Legit ? The website seems fake as the trust score is low and also website age is not too old. So we suggest to investigate before buy anything. Furthermore, click on Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

