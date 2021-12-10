Jensen Tung Tokyo Drift (Dec 2021) Find Out More Here!

This article offers information on Jensen Tung Tokyo Drift and mentions other relevant details about this term.

There are some iconic film franchises that nearly everyone is familiar with and have atleast watched some of those films. Without a doubt, the Fast and Furious film franchise is quite successful and is among the highest-grossing film franchises.

Recently, a social media content creator made some content related to it, which has made a related query trendy. Users are extensively searching about Jensen Tung Tokyo Drift to know more details.

The query is gaining traction most prominently in the Philippines and the United States. Keep reading this article to get more related information about it.

Who is Jensen Tung?

Jensen Tung is a popular YouTuber who uploads short films, vlogs, and other types of content on his channel. He has a considerably large viewer base who enjoy watching his content and look forward to every new upload.

His content mainly focuses on self-improvement, pop culture, business, and similar topics. He has hundreds of thousands of followers on both TikTok and YouTube. Jensen Tung Tokyo Drift has recently become trendy because of his recent TikTok uploads.

What is Tokyo Drift?

Tokyo Drift, in this context, refers to a famous film in the globally popular Fast and Furious franchise, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Justin Lin is the director of this action film, and Chris Morgan is the writer of this film.

It was released in 2006 as the third film in the Fast and Furious franchise. Lucas Black, Sung Kang, Brian Tee are some of the prominent cast members of the film. The franchise is an essential part of popular culture.

Why is Jensen Tung Tokyo Drift Trending?

In the film, the Drift King is a title given to someone who’s exceptionally good at drift racing.

The antagonist of this film, Han Lue, is Drift King or DK.

Jensen Tung made a video on TikTok where he said that the film’s protagonist, Sean Boswell, is not the Drift King.

He claimed that Han Lue is also not the Drift King.

He pulled up the film’s end credits and showed that DK was credited as Jensen Tung, the creator himself.

It led users to search about the film’s end credits and check the video’s legitimacy, making Jensen Tung Tokyo Drift trendy.

As per sources, he was not credited in the film credits.

This video has become quite popular and has amassed many views.

Read more about this film here.

The Final Verdict

Content creator Jensen Tung recently made a TikTok about a Tokyo Drift character in the Fast and Furious franchise. In the video, he made some interesting comments that made it trendy, and users rushed to know more about it. We have mentioned more details about it above.

What do you think of Jensen Tung's content?

