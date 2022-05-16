Jetpens.com Review (May) Is The Website Legit Or Not?

This article mentioned below will expose one online website that sells stationery items and also reveals Jetpens.com Review.

Today, we will introduce our audience to the leading online stationery store named Jetpens.com, where you can get everything that comes under the stationery category. Shoppers from worldwide, such as India, can also place their orders on the site.

About Jetpens.com

Jetpens.com is an online stationery shop that has gained immense popularity globally. The website was created on 17/12/2005 to deliver classic fine-tip gel pens. Furthermore, the brand has expanded its business in the same line items and began to offer other related high-quality stationery items, including school items, office materials, art items, etc.

In addition, the website has parted its entire collection into different categories to keep the store organized. Besides that, customers will get all the latest items under its “New this week” category.

Specification of the ecommerce store

Website link- https://www.jetpens.com/

Products- Stationery items

Email address- jetpens@jetpens.com

Shipping fee- No shipping charges for the USA on orders plus $35

Payment method- American Express, Visa, Discover, and Paypal

Newsletter- Provided

Social media connections- All links are mentioned

Delivery period- 3-7 business days

Material return and exchange policy- Takes up 30 working days

Refund policy- Specified period is not disclosed

Domain creation date- 10/12/2004

Physical address- 2050 Gateway Pl Ste 100 San Jose California 95110 United States

List of pros of buying from this site

Indeed, the shipping is free for the United States shoppers on the purchase plus $35.

Each social media icon will lead you to a particular social media platform.

The website is widely popular internationally.

It has obtained reviews on various platforms.

The website is loaded with a wide collection of products.

List of cons of buying from this site

Some negative reviews are available on the internet.

The shipping is not free for various locations, including India .

Is Jetpens.com Legit?

It is a fact under this section. All the useful information is mentioned to investigate the site’s actual intentions since, in this era, many scam websites are published on the internet. In addition, to get rid of such fraudulent websites, it is required to analyze everything as fraud sites use impersonated data and several tricks and tactics to perform illegal activities.

Kindly read the available pointers below.

Social media presence-There are direct links to all the social media portals available on the official website.

Customer reviews- The internet and the official portal are loaded with shopper’s Jetpens.com Review . Besides that, we have obtained mixed remarks.

Domain expiration date- The site’s domain name’s validity will end after 17/12/2022.

Trust index score- The website is highly impressive since it has gained a 96% of trust score.

Content quality- The published website content is admirable since it holds all the required details.

Domain creation date- The website was established on 10/12/2004.

Trust index rank- The site is 100% safe and secured since its trust rank is 100.

Address authenticity- The original company location is specified on the portal.

Shopper’s Jetpens.com Review

In this segment, we have mentioned all the information we have gathered regarding the shopper’s feedback from different sources.

Indeed the official website contains decent reviews under its product description. At the same time, 3.6 stars of ratings are available on the Trustpilot, where some of the shoppers said the site’s products and after-sell service are up to the mark, while some seem a bit disappointed.

Furthermore, on the site’s Facebook page, 4.8 stars of ratings and mixed reviews are published. If you are worried about the payment lost via paypal, read here.

Summing up

Indeed in this Jetpens.com Review post, we concluded that the website is 100% legit due to multiple reasons. Firstly, it has gained enormous popularity on the internet for its products. Secondly, the site has gained decent ratings and reviews from shoppers, and lastly, the site is well-organized and attractive.

But, if you have ever experienced fraud via credit card, read here. Do you want to say anything about this stationery store? Then post your remarks below.