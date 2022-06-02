John Umberger Obituary {June} Know The Complete Details!

To all the readers wondering about the details of John Umberger Obituary and who want to be a part, then this article is for you.

Searching for the obituary details of John Umberger? Who is John, Umberger? When was he found dead? What was the reason for his death? To all the readers looking for the details of these mentioned questions, this article will serve you with the best clarifications.

John Umberger was a Mount Caramel Regular Baptist Church member and was based out of the United States. He passed away on 19th February 2020. Read this article till the end to know all the facts related to John Umberger Obituary.

Details about the Obituary of Umberger:

If you are looking for the details of John’s obituarial ceremony, then the same was held back in 2019 near his death. But people who wish to still be part of the obituary still and want to send their messages and flowers for the condolences to the family can do the same online, no matter where the user resides.

There are various options for online websites and florists who will accept your customised orders for flowers and other related items, sending them to the dedicated place on your behalf.

John Umberger Obituary:

As we have discussed, users have an option to send flowers and messages to their families through online platforms. Moreover, they can also select from the given options of obituary and service, share a memory in their comments section and send flowers or gifts as memorials.

The website will also give you an option on whether or not you want to publish your comment on their platform. Goldfinch Funeral home is a platform where users can place their orders over the call. The forum will also give you the option for the page created by John’s family, making it easier for the users to pay their tributes for John Umberger Obituary.

Details about John Umberger:

After fetching out the obituary details for the member, let’s now get into the basic information about his personal and professional life to know all about him. John’s full name was John ‘Johnny’ Lester Umberger, and he was 70 years old at the time of his death. He was born back on 11th September 1949, and was a renowned member of the V.F.W.

Comer Jones Post. He passed away on 19th February 2020. His last moments were in the Sentara R.M.H. hospital in the V.A. John Umberger Obituary was therefore held in February 2020, where the presence was limited due to covid restrictions.

When were the Obituary Services Held?

Till now, we have only mentioned that the services were held. If you want to know the exact date and time, then this page will help you with the details. It was held back on 22nd February 2020, at near 11.00 AM. Burial was done at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Luray.

Final Verdict:

Due to covid restrictions, most of the people have missed the obituarial ceremony for Umberger. If you wish to be a part of the same now, you can send him the message and flowers through the online website for John Umberger Obituary.

Get the Details of Goldfinch Funeral Home to send your wishes.

