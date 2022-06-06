Joymitty Scam {June} Read A Comprehensive Review Here!

In this post on Joymitty Scam, we tested the legitimacy of the website across various parameters and thereby helped the readers to know about this website.

Do you want to buy clothes? What is Joymitty? Joymitty is an e-commerce website promising to deliver clothes at a discounted price all over the United Kingdom. However, in recent outings, the company is alleged to be fake or a scam.

Is Joymitty a scam? That’s what we will cover in this post titled Joymitty Scam. Follow this post to know everything you need to know about the controversial e-commerce platform.

Is Joymitty legit?

Joymitty is an online platform that delivers products across the world. The company came into highlight or notice when a few of their customer alleged them to be a scam. Many people have marked the potential scam on this website related to discounts and many more. To look into this, we are here to check the legitimacy of Joymitty.

We have reviewed this website across various parameters, including the registration date, registrar, and many more. So do read this out to know about the Joymitty Reviews.

Website Registration: 20 December 2019 is the registration date for Joymitty. It means that website has a life expectancy of only two years which makes this website doubtful .

Registrar: The e-commerce site is registered through eNom, LLC .

Trust score: The website has a poor trust score of only 26%, making this shop less legit .

Customer reviews: When we tried to know the customer reviews regarding the website across various platforms, we found that a lot of customers are not happy with the services, and they are calling it as a Joymitty Scam.

Social media: We found social media accounts on almost all platforms. However, the comment section of those accounts is filled with only customer complaints.

Customer policies: The website got a well detailed and special section on customer policies and thus making it easier for the normal consumer to understand

Misplaced information : Even though the website contains all the information from contact details to their mail dress but the owner was not found.

Data security : This shop has HTTPS means we can expect the smooth transfer of data on this website.

Brief description of Joymitty

Even though the website is said to be a Joymitty Scam. It offers a lot of great offers for their customer. The 90% discount on some of their products makes it difficult for customers to trust this website. The following are the products that Joymitty sells:

Fancy tops

Trending dresses

Floral dresses

Footwears

Man wears

And a lot has been put on sale on this website.

Features of Joymitty :

Purchase all the trending clothes from the https://www.joymitty.com/

Email: service@joymi t ty.com

Phone: 127 1157

Address: Zimmer 1501, Grand millennium plaza, 181 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong .

The website has a lot of negative reviews against it, marking it as a Joymitty Scam . From web reviews to customer reviews, everybody has labeled this website as a scam.

Return Policy: The customer can get his products returned within the first 14 days of the order .

Shipping Policy: The product will be delivered within 10-13 business days. The website got free shipping above £79.

Payment modes: Payment via Paypal, bank transfer, and credit cards are accepted on this website.

Positive highlights:

Free shipping above £79.

Presence of contact details.

Presence of HTTPS for safe data transfer.

Negative highlights:

Negative reviews from customers.

Long shipping time of 10-13 days.

Fake address.

Joymitty Reviews

The site has all the contact details like contact number, email address, and address of the office, with no information about the owner. The online review sites have poorly rated this website. The review section of the website is filled with customer complaints. The website is present on all social media platforms.

When checked on Alexa Rank, this website was rated very poorly. Hence, we do not recommend this website. The users are requested to check out credit card scams to protect themselves from credit card scams.

Conclusion :

Summing up this post on Joymitty Scam, it was found that the website has a life expectancy of only two years. And the e-commerce platform has a very low trust index. It makes the buyers difficult to trust this website. If you want, you can check details regarding PayPal Scamming details on this page. Do check out this link to know about the Aloha Shirt.

Was this post on Joymitty informative and valuable? If it is, do let us know in the comments below.