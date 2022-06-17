Kicoro Shop Scam or Legit (June) Check Detailed Reviews

The post talks about Kicoro Shop Scam or Legit and elaborates on different parameters to check its authenticity.

Do you want to purchase sports or outdoor products such as water sports? Well, many websites are available on the internet, making it even more necessary to ensure the website is legit and not a scam.

In today’s article, we will look into one website trending across the United States: Kicoro Shop. Thus, we present a detailed review of the website to prove Is Kicoro Shop Scam or Legit in the coming sections.

Kicoro Shop- is it legit ?

All websites must qualify the parameters to ensure their authenticity. Here we have listed the criteria that prove its legitimacy. These are as follows:

Social Media Links – The social media links are broken

Content Quality – The content quality is poor

Owner’s Information – No owner information is available

Policies – They are not listed correctly

Trust Score – It has a low trust score of 1%

Domain Age – It was created on 18 April 2022

Address – The address is not legit

Customer Reviews – No Kicoro Shop Reviews are available

Thus based on the parameters listed, it is tough to determine is the website legit or not.

What is the Kicoro Shop Website?

Kicoro Shop is one of the trending websites across the internet. The website has the header of 2022 Happy New Year. It claims to provide a range of products from outdoor accessories to water sports products, security cameras, educational toy robots and mu

ch more. Additionally, the website’s domain was created on 18 April 2022, which is recent.

While the prices of all the products are quite reasonable, as low as $71.19, it may be alluring but necessary to ensure the website is legit or not. Hence, we explain all the parameters and conduct a detailed reviews to understand is Kicoro Shop Scam or Legit.

Continue to read the other sections.

Specifications of Kicoro Shop Website

Website link – https://www.kicoro.shop/

Products Offerings – Outdoor products, water sports products, accessories, security cameras, treadmills, electric scooters, etc.

Contact number – Not Available

Email Id – support@kicoro.shop

Newsletter – Available

Contact Address – 2834 North Harper Terrace, Near Peoria, Illinois – 61604, United States

Return Policy – 30 days return policy after receiving the item

Refund Period – Not Available

Shipping Policy – 4 to 7 days for shipping depending on the destination

Social Media – Links are broken

More on Kicoro Shop Scam or Legit

Mode of Payment – PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express

Shipping charges – Not Available

Delivery time – It takes 1 to 2 days to dispatch and over 4 to 7 days for shipment

Pros of Cosylon Websites

The website has a valid HTTP connection

The UI design is quite good

Cons of Liopr Website

The social media links are broken

The shipping and return policy is not mentioned

The contact number is not available

There is no information about the refund policy

There are not many products available across the categories.

Kicoro Shop Reviews – What do users have to say?

Customer reviews are essential in understanding what the users want to say about the product. It lays light on their experience, thereby highlighting the pros and cons. Thus, we decided to check for the reviews on the website, but no reviews are available. On the other hand, no reviews are available anywhere on the internet to know if the product is legit.

Based on the information available and since there are no reviews on the website or the internet to check is Kicoro Shop Scam or Legit, we recommend that users conduct detailed research from their end before making any purchases on the website. Did you get scammed on a credit card? Read these tips and tricks to get a refund on a credit card.

Final Conclusion

The website has a very low trust score of 1%, and no customer reviews are available. In addition, there is no about us page available on the website, and the header reflects Happy New Year 2022, which doesn’t match the website name.

Based on these criteria, we can state that for Kicoro Shop Scam or Legit, the answer is it is a suspicious site. Have you been scammed on PayPal? Then read the tips and tricks to know how to get a refund.

Did you purchase anything from the website? Do share your views and experience in the comments section below.