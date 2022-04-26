Landorus Pokemon Go 2022 {April} Find Top Ten Counters!

This article gives you brief information on Landorus Pokemon Go 2022. Stay joined by our page for further updates.

What is therian forme guide for legendary Pokemon?

The legendary Pokemon as the therian forme landorus guide as the Ground flying tape. It can be encountered as the Shiny form for the first time. Under the therian forme, it will look completely shiny release run for the first time. With the landorus Guide, you can prepare a group team with the powerful variation of Landorus. This guide perfects your catching strategy and understands its 100% IVs.

Top Listed Landorus Therian counters

The legendary Pokemon calculates all possible results of Pokemon and moves. Consider the top 10 listed landorus therian counters under the Landorus Pokemon Go.

Glaceon ( Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo ( Ice beam)

Avalugg ( Avalanche, Ice Fang)

Shadow Lapras ( Ice Beam)

Shadow Walrein ( Icicle spear)

Mega Abomasnow ( Weather ball, powder snow)

Mamoswine ( Avalanche, powder snow)

Shadow Mamoswine ( Avalanche, powder snow)

Mewtwo ( Ice beam)

Shadow Articuno ( Ice Beam, Frost beam)

It is suggested to power up your therian counters at the highest chance of possibility. But only creates that level of strong shadow pokemon with unlocked moves for the most practised players.

10 non-shadow and non-mega counters under the Landorus Pokemon Go 2022

Walrein (Icicle spear)

Weavile ( Avalanche, Ice shard)

Abomasnow( Weather ball, powder snow)

Beartic ( Ice punch, powder snow)

Porygon-Z ( Blizzard)

Kyogre ( Blizzard and waterfall)

Mr Rime ( Ice punch, Ice blizzard)

Vanniluxe ( Blizzard)

Articuno ( Ice Beam or frost beam)

Galarian darmanitan ( Avalanche, Ice Fang)

How many trainers are required?

The landorus therian forme can be beaten with two trainers as the top therian counters are used because of the double weakness to the tape of ground or flying tape as the Landorus Pokemon Go 2022. If you cannot prove the therian counters with a guarantee, then choosing the three or four counters is best for you. Using the circle lock technique for excellent throws for legendary Pokemon is the best step to catching the Pokemon.

This article gives you complete knowledge about the landorus Pokemon. Here we tell you about the top listed outcomes of landorus Pokemon that contains the unlocked moves of most practised players and therian forms IVs in boosted conditions. It is concluded that there are 20 chances of becoming shiny in Pokemon Go.

