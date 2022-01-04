Legendary Leader Astd (Jan 2022) All Essential Details!

This article on Legendary leader astd shares important details about the topic that will help in every possible aspect, resulting in a hassle-free experience.

Are you a fan of online gaming? Are you searching for some information on ASTD? Yes, we are here with the article on all-star tower defence. Online gaming helps you enhance the mental ability to tackle unexpected consequences in the individual.

Online gaming is very popular in countries like the United States and other parts of the world. During a pandemic, this indoor gaming experience gained popularity like never before. It has become a social lifeline. So if you are also searching for information on legendary leader astd, this article will guide you in every aspect.

What is All-Star Show Defense?

As the title suggests, All-Star Tower Defense is a tower defence game where animated characters are substituted with towers and guns. The videogame has a varied set of characters extending from protagonists to villains and these vary from One Piece and Demons Slayer.

The point of the game is to get as far as possible in the tale or climb the Unlimited Mode ranking. Top-Down Games released All-Star Tower Defense on May 7, 2020.

Some basic details on the legendary leader:

You might be wondering that what is legendary leader astd? So, Legendary Leader is a 6-star combination unit based on the Naruto Shippuden character Brought back to life Madara Uchiha.

He is a Christmas unit obtained by evolving Christmas Box III, only available at a 2% chance from the Brave Summon. Christmas Pack 3 is a defunct item that is no longer available.

Codes in Astd and redeem process:

All-Star Tower Defense codes will undoubtedly come in helpful when playing the game, and thankfully, there are regular code drops that will make your progress a little smoother.

The bulk of legendary leader astd codes will provide you with an extra 100 to 150 gems for your game.

These will offer you extra spins while trying to call your hero, which might provide you with a significant edge if you’re new to All-Star Tower Defense and are still learning the game’s fundamentals. It’s worth mentioning that some of the codes are only available on VIP or private servers.

Using the coupon world2comingsoon, you will receive 250 Gems and 250 Gold (New)

Using the code astdx2022 will grant you 500 gems and 1000 gold (New)

merrychristmas2k21 – Redeem this code for 1000 Gems, 1000 Gold, and EXP IV.

By cashing this code in legendary leader astd , you will receive 300 Gems and 500 Gold in December 2021.

by reclaiming this code: winter break when – 250 Gems & 250 by reclaiming this code: winter break when – 250 Gems & 250 by redeeming this code

By reclaiming this code, you will receive KingLuffyFan200k – Ultra Rare King Ruffy.

By redeeming the code SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA, you will receive 300 gems and 500 gold.

Redeem process: This is the easy bit. First, hit the GEAR icon in the lower right corner of the screen and select to option to enter your code. Then, enter your code and receive your rewards.

Conclusion:

This legendary leader astd game has a good rating and is also quite famous among gamers. Overall the details are provided on the native website, which makes it easier for the user to have a hustle-free gaming experience. This popular online game provides a real-time experience and is quite entertaining.

