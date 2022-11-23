How to Lookup a License Plate Owner? (Step-by-step Guide)

Up until a few years ago, getting a license plate lookup was nothing short of hectic, as you would have had to involve the DMV by sending a formal request just to gather information about a car and then be forced to fill out the paperwork to get the relevant details.

These days, you can easily conduct a free license plate lookup online to find information about a car, making it ideal for finding out information such as the vehicle’s make, model, year, and country of origin.

In this respect, one of the top sites that you can use is VinPit, as the platform’s decoder is designed to instantly collect data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is a governmental agency whose main aim is to make driving on the roads as safe as possible.

Top Reasons You Would Need To Lookup A Vehicle’s Licence Plate

It’s no secret that several thousands of vehicles are being registered in the country on a daily basis. However, the problem with that is that it makes it extremely difficult to trace the details of the vehicle, which can be inconvenient considering the fact that there are a number of reasons why you would want to carry out a VIN lookup on a vehicle, some of which include

#1. Hit and Run Case

One of the most common reasons to look up a license plate is to track the vehicle owner in a hit-and-run case. In such instances, finding out the identity of the driver can help speed up the investigation, and through VinPit, you can uncover everything you need to know in a matter of minutes, no matter where you are.

#2. Car Accident

If you ever find yourself in a sudden car collision and your vehicle has suffered damage, you may end up having to deal with an unreasonable driver. In such cases, you may end up disagreeing on who was responsible for the accident, and when that happens, they may even refuse to provide you with their information. However, with VinPit, you will be able to instantly trace the car owner’s details through their vehicle’s registration number.

#3. Purchasing a Used Vehicle

Whether you intend on acquiring a used car from a private owner or from a dealership, it is extremely advisable that you take the time to look up the license plate in order to find out more about the vehicle’s history, as well as the vehicle’s owner. This way, you can be assured of the authenticity of the vehicle itself and the genuineness of its owner.

What Are The Steps To Lookup A License Plate Number?

As we mentioned before, you can use VinPit to conduct a license plate check, as the platform regularly collects vehicle data that is linked to a VIN by tapping into a vast network of the auto industry, government, and non-profit sources.

And since the database is free to use, this means that you have free access to one of the most complete sources of vehicle information on the web, making it an especially useful resource for complete satisfaction in the buying process. And the best part is that it can be accomplished in just a few short steps:

Step 1 : Get the vehicle’s license plate number.

Step 2 : Head over to the VinPit website and select the ‘License Plate Lookup’ option that is situated at the top of the toolbar of the site page.

Step 3 : Input the license plate number and click on ‘Start Search’. Within a few short minutes, the platform will extract all the details it can find from online databases on the license plate number.

Step 4 : The VinPit lookup service will provide a complete report of the vehicle’s history, which can be downloaded for later reference.

What Information Can I Get When Conducting A VIN Lookup?

As we mentioned before, it is always best to conduct a full background check on any used vehicle before you complete a purchase, and with VinPit, you can access detailed reports on any vehicle, such as the make, manufacturer, model, year, country, accident or theft record, vehicle recalls, etc. There are also a few more details that a license plate lookup on VinPit can get you, such as:

Accident/damage report

It is not uncommon for a vehicle to go through an accident and end up being repaired. However, it can sometimes be difficult to fully comprehend the level of the damage, as you may be left wondering if the repairs were conducted exactly as the manufacturer intended. In such cases, conducting a license plate lookup will provide you with more clarity on any repair work that may have been conducted in the past, which can end up influencing your purchase decision, for better or worse.

Stolen Vehicle History

By conducting a license plate check, you will be able to generate any records that may be linked to previous stolen cases of the car in question. This is an important record to keep an eye on, as it may end up indicating that the car’s status is currently registered as stolen. This in turn would mean that whoever is attempting to sell you the vehicle may not even be the actual owner of the car, in which case you should report it to the police.

Vehicle Maintenance Records

By using a license lookup tool, you will be able to get a clear picture of when the vehicle’s most recent inspections and maintenance were carried out, as well as any upcoming services. And knowing this information ensures that you are able to compare the real records of the car’s service book, which can heavily influence the possible cost of the vehicle as well as your final decision on whether to purchase a car or not.

All in all, if you ever have any concerns about a car, especially if you are considering purchasing a used vehicle, it always pays to look up the vehicle’s history, as it can protect you from purchasing a stolen car or even ending up as a victim of identity theft.