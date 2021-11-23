Lokomall com Reviews {Nov 2021} Check If It Is Legit?

This article gives an honest note with a detailed investigation to clarify and understand the legitimacy through Lokomall com Reviews.

If you are a woman, then it is obvious; that you want a great collection of accessories and clothes; Isn’t it? If you say yes, then you must know about Lokomall com. Women in the United States favored this site for the most exciting products at a cheap price.

However, before trusting this site and purchasing any product from here, we recommend you to go through this article for Lokomall com Reviews. You are requested to read more below to know about its legitimacy.

What is Lokomall com?

Lokomall com is an e-commerce site that sells women’s accessories and clothes. They have a variety of outfits at affordable prices. So, women are attracted to the site easily.

In accessories, they have products like belts, bracelets, bags, scarves, etc. They had also categorized clothing sections varieties like wrap tops, Vintage tops, Rompers Jumpsuit, sweaters jackets, tops, bottoms, and many more.

All these products were cheap, which creates the concern, and we are sure that you are eager to know more about this site.

Specification:

Let us take a look at some specifications to know Is Lokomall com Legit or not?

Website Type: It is an online shopping website that delivers women’s clothes like tops, bottoms, swimwear, sweaters, and accessories like bags, belts, etc.

E.mail: Info@Kkaler.com

Website- https://www.lokomall.com/

Contact address: 2717, Brentwood, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, 15227, UNITED STATES.

Contact number: (323) 702-3825

Contact Name: Narissa Jone.

Cost of Products: Dollars (USD)

Sort and filter – Available

Options for payment: They allow payments through PayPal

Shipping and Return Policies: Shipping charges are free. Delivery time varies from one country to another like for the US and Europe it takes 3-8 and 3-20 working days respectively. 30 days return accepted

Presence in social media – Linked with Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Before briefing Lokomall com Reviews, we suggest you know about its pros and cons too.

Pros:

Updated and unique products with frequent new arrivals.

Shipping is free in all the countries

Linking the site to many social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Detection of HTTPS protocol.

There were impressive images of the products.

The product description is very well- explained.

Cons

The domain of the product is very recent.

About us, a section that gives a general idea of the products was missing.

Owner name not disclosed.

Email IDs provided are of a different website.

Many images seem copied.

Trust score is just 2%. Hence, not trusted by many.

Is Lokomall com Legit

After going through the pros and cons, we are sure that you would have got many more queries to move forward with the purchase on this site. Let us highlight more below.

Website Age: The domain created was on 27th October 2021. This site is just six months old.

Trust Score of Website: The trust score of this portal is 2 % which signifies it as a bad trust Score site.

The customer reviews – Customer reviews are mentioned in a few products. However, the customer reviews were similar and mismatched with the product. Hence, Lokomall com Reviews is dubious .

Social media links availability: Linked to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, etc.

Email ID legitimacy : Email belongs to another site that is not responsive. Hence, it is dubious and suspected to be fake.

Content Originality: Images and product descriptions seem copied. The email ID is also different from the site that means copied.

Information of owner: Not available

Contact address Legitimacy: Similar contact addresses noted on other sites.

The Return and exchange policies : 30 days return policy after receipt.

Refund policy : Full refund is applicable within 24 hours cancellation after receipt.

The Lokomall com Reviews

There are customer reviews available on the products. However, we noticed that similar reviews were present in multiple products. The trusted sites like Quora and Reddit do not post any reviews and articles. Therefore, we would not like to suggest this site to you since they are not providing any genuine feedback from their customers.

Conclusion

This article has provided you with the needed points to keep safe from such scam sites. Though its looks are so impressive, we need to research well through Lokomall com Reviews. Do not be the prey of such an untrusted site. Please add your queries in the comment section below.

