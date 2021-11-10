Lugia Weakness Pokémon Go {Nov} Know The Weak Points!

In this post, we have discussed Lugia Weakness Pokémon Go and also Lugia’s Counters. Moveset and CP.

Are you a Pokémon Go enthusiast? Would you like to know about its latest Pokémon addition in the game? If yes, then this article is for you.

Pokémon Go has launched a new event recently, where it has reintroduced a new Pokémon – Lugia and Pokémon Go players in the United States, United Kingdom want to know more about it. So, in this post, we will discuss Lugia Weakness Pokémon Go.

About Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is a location-based AR mobile video game for Android and iOS devices. The game was developed by Niantic with the collaboration of The Pokémon Company and Nintendo. Pokémon Go revolutionized and brought AR games into mainstream gaming. As of 2021, the game has over 160 million monthly active users.

Pokémon Go operates on GPS of mobile devices to find, capture, coach and battle virtual Pokémon, which appear to be in the player’s real-life location. The games are free, but there are many in-app purchases. There are around 700 species of Pokémon currently in the game.

Before knowing about Lugia Weakness Pokémon Go, let us learn more about Lugia.

About Lugia

Lugia is a species of Pokémon in the Pokémon Universe within the Pokémon franchise. The species was drawn by Ken Sugimori and was developed by Takeshi Shudo. Lugia is a Flying-type and Psychic-type Pokémon as it possesses various psychic powers, like telepathy, and can also fly, besides its water-based abilities.

In the Pokémon Universe, the Pokémon Lugia is often linked with the sea and other elements of water, which are the opposite characteristics of Ho-Oh, the mascot of Pokémon HeartGold and Pokémon Gold which has associations with fire.

About Lugia Weakness Pokémon Go

Lugia is a very powerful Pokémon with multiple powers, but like every other Pokémon, it has its own weaknesses. Here is a list of his weaknesses:

Ghost – Lugia is weak against Ghost Pokémon such as Gastly, Haunter and Gengar.

Dark – Another weakness of Lugia is Dark Pokémon like Greninja, Tyranitar and Inkay.

Electric – Electric-type Pokémon such as Pikachu, Raichu and Pichu are a weakness to Lugia.

Ice – There are also some Ice-type Pokémon like Jynx, Glaceon, Lapras, and Kyurem that make Lugia weak.

Rock – Also, Lugia is weak infront of Rock Pokémon like Growlithe, Geodude, Onix and Graveler.

Now that we know Lugia Weakness Pokémon Go let us discuss Lugia’s moveset, counters and CP.

About Lugia Counters, Movesets & CP in Pokémon Go

Counter – Lugia can counter against Zapdos, Raikou, Tyranitar, Mamoswine, Electivire, Weavile, Darkrai, Chandelure, Zekrom, Rampardos, and Thundurus.

Moveset – There are multiple moves of Lugia. Possible fast moves of Lugia are Dragon Tail & Extrasensory.Possible changed moves are Future Sight, Hydro Pump, Sky Attack.

CP – Lugia’s Raid Boss CP is 45,925, Normal CP required to catch Lugia is 2,115, and Weather Boost CP to catch Lugia is 2,645.

Conclusion

Lugia is indeed a powerful Pokémon with multiple powers, and players can catch it only in five-star raids and legendary raids. Visit the PokémonGo Info website to know more about Lugia.

Was this post on Lugia Weakness Pokémon Go helpful to you? If yes, comment on your favourite Pokémon.

