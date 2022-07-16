Marcus Green Arrested {July 2022} Explore The Info!

If you have committed a crime, you can rest assured of getting punishment in your life. Please click on our Marcus Green Arrested article to learn about it.

Do you know that no crime is perfect? It is because the police officers of any country are trained continuously to think like criminals and react like legal servants to catch killers and criminals. Something similar happened in the United States when a man was charged with the 2008 murder of his cousin.

After so many years, a culprit is finally going behind bars for his evil deeds. Hence, we suggest you waste no time reading our Marcus Green Arrested post to cover the entire story. Let us get started!

The Story

Amy Weirich, the District Attorney General for Shelby County, claims that the crime occurred inside a convenience shop in North Memphis.

Marcus Green, 43, was found guilty by a jury in the Criminal Court after a trial that lasted for a week. Green was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, using a firearm in a dangerous felony’s commission, and being a convicted felon while in possession of a gun. His cousin Deonta Baskin, who is 44 years old, was also found guilty of first-degree murder and being a convicted criminal in possession of a handgun.

Marcus Green Arrested

Marceles Scurlock, 27, was shot and murdered by his cousins in the late afternoon of 23 May 2018, outside of a shop located in the 1600 block of Oakwood Street, according to the district attorney’s office.

The argument between the three men was captured on surveillance camera, which also showed Scurlock attempting to leave but being stopped by Baskin, who then held him as Green hit him in the head and pistol-whipped him.

Baskin informed the police that he started shooting many bullets before he was hit in the side by Marcus Green Arrested, who seemed to have done so accidentally.

What did the video show?

The footage also showed Scurlock collapsing on the ground in the roadway and Baskin continuing to shoot as he walked away from the scene. Scurlock received 15 bullet wounds and was declared dead at the site of the crime.

Green not only shot the victim’s girlfriend but also shot at her as she was trying to seek shelter inside the business.

In 2007, Baskin was found guilty in a separate attempted homicide investigation. Marcus Green Arrested and sentenced to 24 years in prison. He spent the first ten years of his sentence. However, he was released on parole in 2017, one year before his arrest for the murder that occurred in North Memphis. When Judge Lee Coffee eventually sentences Baskin, the prosecutors intend to push for a term that prohibits him from ever being released from prison.

Green faces a mandatory minimum term of life in jail for his crime.

Conclusion

According to Green Marcus’ story, nobody can now think of getting away with murder. However, it is still shocking that family members can kill each other. What’s your say? Please say something about Marcus Green Arrested in the comment section.

