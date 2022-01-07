Mee6 NFT {Jan} Find Buying Provision, Official Details

This article describes a trending collection of non-fungible tokens and the details regarding the public sale of the unique digital arts. Read on Mee6 NFT.

About MEE6 Collections

MEE6 is a community growing, managing, and creating platform that helps content creators expand their audience using leveling, moderation, automation, and other advanced technologies. MEE6 created 8,888 unique NFT avatars to provide an opportunity to its community members.

MEE6 developed a strong community with millions of community members engaged in various platform-related activities. The community members are also highly rewarded according to their effort. The NFT holders are provided with various benefits and rewards. Each MEE6 token holder is provided with free $MEE6 tokens as a reward.

Mee6 NFT

The holder of each MEE6 token holders is considered to be privileged community member and are rewarded with enough $MEE6 tokens. The token holders obtain a part of the transaction fee collected while trading the NFTs.

The creator of the NFT collection took the utmost care to make it unique and highly valuable in the NFT marketplace. Each NFT combines various traits and has more than seven and a half lakh possibilities.

The NFT minters get random NFTs that are developed using the Ethereum blockchain.

How To Buy MEE6?

Visit the official website of Mee6 NFT during the public sale date.

Connect your wallet with the website. Users without a wallet can create a free wallet from the Metamask platform.

Once the Metamask account is created, create a Google Chrome extension for Metamask.

Once all the steps mentioned above are completed, the user needs to wait till the date of public scale.

The user can purchase NFTs with the available ETHs in the MetaMask wallet on the public sale date.

The user needs to keep enough gas fees in ETH for the successful purchase of NFTs.

When is The Public Sale?

The Mee6 NFT creators have not announced the public sale date.

The official announcement for the public sale of 8,888 unique tokens will be announced officially through Discord.

Follow the official Discord channel of MEE6 to know the latest official updates and news related to MEE6 unique NFT arts and keep looking for updates.

Conclusion

NFT marketplace saw a massive rise recently as many celebrities began to endorse various NFT collections through their official social media platforms. To know more in-depth about this topic, please visit.

Have you purchased any NFT art collections similar to Mee6 NFT? If so, please comment below.

