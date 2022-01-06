Melitawillstore Reviews {Jan 2022} Is It A Legit Site?

This article focuses on a statistical approach of Melitawillstore Reviews with a detailed assessment to identify its legitimacy.

Would you want to buy tyres for your car/vehicle? Are you also searching for different hand power tools, kitchen used equipment, tent, lightweight backpack, outdoor inflatable swimming pool, pillow set etc., on a single website? Nowadays, people prefer to do a job mechanically, not manually.

And now, in this pandemic situation, people want to get their items on their doorstep delivery to minimize the public gathering.

So many people are mainly in the United States, are searching for Melitawillstore Reviews. Let us first introduce the site by giving a brief introduction.

About Melitawillstore:

Melitawillstore is an E-commerce platform, and there are varieties of types of products available. Different types of branded tyres for vehicles/cars are available with different profiles.

Various types of portable power tools and household equipment are also available there. If you purchase from this webpage, they will also provide free delivery.

Although they are selling lots of products and giving offers, there is still a doubt in our mind: Is Melitawillstore Legit?

Specification:

Type of a Website: This is an online e-commerce portal that sells various types of tyres, hand power tools, home decoration items and household equipment.

URL – https://melitawillstore.com/

Email : support@melitawillstore.com

Physical address: Melitawillstore, 344 5th ST. Hollister, CA.

Phone number: (831) 275-2296, (408) 785-8686.

Sorting – Yes, available on the official website

Product’s Cost: USD

Payment Mode: Visa, Maestro, MasterCard etc.

Return Policies: Yes, they have a 30 days return policy.

Shipping and delivery Policies: Product ships within 5-9 days.

Social Media Presence – Social links are not available.

Let us endorse some pros and cons before exploring the Melitawillstore Reviews.

Positive highlights:

Different types of products are available.

The product selling price is reasonable.

Contact address found inside the webpage.

Contact numbers are also found there to direct contact with them.

They claim that their shipping charge is zero.

Negative Highlights:

Product rating and review are not found to find out which is best.

Items are not segregated properly. All items are found in one link.

The social media links are found missing for this platform.

Owner identification is not available.

Domain creates less than 2 years.

Is Melitawillstore Legit :

To analyze the trustworthiness of this platform let us explore the important factors of the website in detail.

Domain creation date: This portal was created on 16th October 2020 (Less than two years).

Website’s Trust Score: This platform has a 45% trust score which means that what will slightly trust this.

Owner’s Details: We have found that the owner’s details are not available.

The customer’s feedback: The product on this portal has not been found from the customer end. However, we also tried for their customer review from another site, but we did not get proper reviews. That means there will be a problem for their new buyers who will visit their site. Hence, Melitawillstore Reviews need to be analyzed.

Social Media Links : This site has not connected with any social media platforms, which makes it suspicious.

Emaid Id : as per our research we found that the email id is non-responsive.

Content Originality: As per their privacy policy, they are developing new products, services.

The Return and exchange policies : This site has 30 days of the return policy, and if the product is damaged, it will be exchanged.

Genuineness of address: The address is being provided on the website, but while searching through Google Maps, doesn’t seem genuine one.

Refund policy : 30 days return policy is given after returning the product, refund will be initiated.

The Melitawillstore Reviews:

This e-commerce website sells different types of equipment like vehicle tyres, household equipment and hand power tools. They are selling their product at a reasonable price. Hence we also found no reviews and ratings inside the website from their customer end. There we did not find any social media presence.

After searching many popular reviews websites, we find mixed reviews against this site. Furthermore, click here to get the details on how to get your money back from PayPal scams, if scammed.

Last Words:

After our deep research on Melitawillstore Reviews, we recommend you not to shop from this site. Although the website trust score is 45% out of 100% still there is much negative sign around the webpage. If people want to find them on social media platforms, they will not be available.

Therefore, we highly recommend our viewers to buy from other trusted websites.

Moreover, if you have ever visited or used such a new website, you can share your experience via comments.

