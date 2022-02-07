Mercenary Enrollment 72 {Feb} Manga Series: New Chapter

Read this article to discover the details for Mercenary Enrollment 72, revealing all the hype and suspense related to the same.

What is a Mercenary?

To begin with, we will first explore the details for Mercenary Enrollment Manhwa Manhua Manga Webtoon. This series was illustrated and written by Rak Hyun, further published with the assistance of JHS Studio.

The webtoon series was first published on 6th November 2020 on the NAVER series platform. This platform was known for publishing its comics expanding its reach with Mercenary Enrollment.

This webtoon series is based on adventure, action, romance, drama, sci-fi, school life, Manhwa and many other genres.

Plot for Mercenary Enrollment:

Before we explore the facts for Mercenary Enrollment 72, let’s find out the plot of this story to know better about its chapters.

This series is based on a young Korean kid suffering from the loss of his parents from a sudden plane crash.

In this story, the kid ends up in a war and grows on top of the battle. Later, the kid reunites with his family, deciding to live a quiet life with them.

He went to the school for the first time and found out that the kids were bullying his sister and other mates. The kid then uses his skills throughout the war to protect his family.

Mercenary Enrollment 72:

Covering the hype for this, we have found out that the series enjoys immense popularity and has premiered more than 70 chapters for their story.

In addition, they have recently come up with their new chapter, number 71 that has recently been aired on the platform.

This recent airing has led to increased hype for chapter 72, which is set for its release on 14th February 2022, platform airing the countdown.

The gripping plot for this series is the main cause for its hype, leading to back-to-back new chapter releases.

What to expect in this chapter?

To all the reader’s expectations with Mercenary Enrollment 72, the last chapter for this platform has ended up with great mystery and curiosity, putting all their fans across the edge as to what will happen next.

This is why readers and viewers for the series are more eager to find out the suspense, looking out for new releases.

Final Verdict:

We have covered all the hype for Chapter 72, which will be released on 14th February 2022. This chapter is a recent internet sensation. People are looking forward to the suspense carried off from the last chapter, estimated to be revealed in Mercenary Enrollment 72.

Find out the details for Mercenary Enrollment for more details and updates.

