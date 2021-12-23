Misirakyat Com Banjir (Dec 2021) All You Need To Know!

The guide shares details about the Misirakyat com Banjir website, the portal’s functions and its legitimacy.

Malaysian people are facing a challenging situation due to the worst floods. Three days of heavy rainfall over the weekend caused serious flooding situations across eight states of Malaysia.

Government is under extreme pressure for facing this situation. The death toll has increased to 14, with thousands of injured individuals. Though the government is working, the local people also control the situation.

Misirakyat com Banjir is collecting funds for the flood victims, and everything seems to be transparent on the website.

What is Misirakyat.com Banjir?

It is an online website where people donate money and contribute to a noble cause. The website was created only for raising funds for the flood victims, and it collects funds and money from people to help the victims overcome the flood situations.

Every penny shared by the people can be viewed on the website as everything is transparent and real-time data is shared. The website only collects funds and donations from people, and the fund is distributed to trusted NGOs and Relief Mission Troops to deliver food and other help to the flood victims.

How Misirakyat com Banjir Helps Victims?

Misirakyat.com is the platform designed and developed to redevelop the respective economics. The platform also focuses on redeveloping the unity of people for the 100% betterment of the community.

Recently, the platform has launched an initiative to collect funds and donations for the flood victims of Malaysia. The website urges people to give donations and funds to flood victims. The website claims to keep everything transparent, and people can see where their money has been shared and used.

The Misirakyat com Banjir website collects funds and donations and shares them with NGOs and Relief Troops to provide food and shelter to the flood victims. Besides, the website also shares the data of the funds collected and where and how they are being used.

Is Misirakyat.com Legit or a Scam?

After evaluating, we found many crucial details about the platform. Here is the list of factors that are worth mentioning.

The website was recently created on 26 th July 2021, and it is only 149 days old.

The domain of the website will expire on 26 th July 2022.

The trust index of the website is only 2%, and it is a red flag that urges people to investigate more before donating to the website.

The website is active on social media , and it has received many reviews and comments.

It has got mixed reviews from users. Some people say that the Misirakyat com Banjir website is false, while others support it and its People’s Mission.

Based on these facts and findings, people are urged to research and review more before donating their hard-earned cash on the website.

Conclusion

The website is also active on social media, with many comments and mixed reviews. Since the website collects donations and funds for flood victims, people want to know if it is legit or a scam before donating and helping victims. We found many details, and based on the findings, further research is needed before donating on the portal.

Have you donated funds to the Misirakyat com Banjir? Please, share your experiences in the comments section.

Also Read : – Autotest COVID Tradaka.Com {Dec} Know Domain Legitimacy!