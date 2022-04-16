Namanzoor.com PK {April} Check Out Surprising Details!

Have you heard about the Namanzoor.com PK website launched by the former PM? Read to know the latest details!

Do you know about the major political tensions created in Pakistan? The news concerning the ousting of the former Prime Minister of this country fled Worldwide, and natives now living abroad have become concerned.

Imran Khan former Prime Minister of Pakistan launched a new website, namanzoor.com, to ask for donations from overseas Pakistanis. What is the main purpose of this website? How can people make donations on Namanzoor.com PK? Let us find out!

About namanzoor.com:

On 15 April 2022, Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, shared a video message to the overseas Pakistanis asking for help and donations to ease the political tensions in the country.

Former PM announced the launch of namanzoor.com, a website whose domain name represents the current motto of the Imran Khan and his followers. Imran Khan launched the website to collect donations from other Pakistanis and thus, raise funds to conduct proper elections in the country and to fight this sudden change in regime.

The latest news on Namanzoor.com Website:

The website was launched recently, and within a few hours, there were reports that the website had crashed due to heavy online traffic. All the concerned citizens of the country did not take long to help the country in such hard times and make online donations for conducting elections in the country.

He appealed to all the overseas Pakistanis to help him and the country by making donations on namanzoor.com, and they did not fail him, as can be seen from the heavy traffic and crashing of the website.

How to make donations on Namanzoor.com PK?

If you are interested in adding your contribution and supporting the former Prime Minister in his election campaign, then here are the steps you must follow:

Visit namanzoor.com.

Click on the “click here to donate” button.

It will now take you to a new page where you must fill out the form by entering all the required details like name, email address, mobile number, and more.

After you have entered the details, click on submit.

Now choose a payment mode as per your convenience. There are two options available: PayPal and credit card.

After you make a successful payment on Namanzoor.com Website , the website will provide you with a receipt, which will successfully add your contribution.

Reason Behind Creating This Website

It is known Worldwide that a Prime Minister of Pakistan serves for a 5-year tenure; however, no appointed or elected Prime Minster has served for the complete 5 years to date.

The current ruling party in Pakistan is PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), headed by Imran Khan, who became the Prime Minister in 2018.

However, Imran Kahn has now been ousted from his powers as a Prime Minister after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership.

Final Words:

Namanzoor.com PK is the official website launched by the former Pakistan PM to receive donations from overseas Pakistanis and to help him launch a successful election camping. You can check Imran Khan’s video message here shared on Twitter through this link!

