New Profile Pic App Warning {May 2022} Explore Here!

To all the readers who have created new avatars for their profile picture, New Profile Pic App Warning will help you know the threats.

Have you created a new avatar for your profile picture from the hyped New Profile picture app? Is this app worth investing your time in? What is the warning passed related to this app?

If you wonder about the loss or theft this app might have caused to your device, this article will help you with the details. This application creates a buzz in the United States, the United Kingdom, Jamaica, Canada, and many other parts of the world.

Read this article about New Profile Pic App Warning to know the related threats!

Warning Passed for the New Profile Pic App:

To all the social media users who have used this application and updated their profile pictures with the same, they might be aware of the permission given to this application to access some of their data. This includes the email address, social media profile information, a few pictures, and other details.

The address for this application is registered in Russia, in an apartment based next to the Ministry of Defence. Moreover, some links have confirmed that this application is leaking data to the Russian troops.

Warning Over New Profile Pic App: Address and Owner Details of the Application:

As already mentioned, this application’s registered address is an apartment near the Ministry of Russian Defence. The International Consortium of Investigate Journalists Offshore has confirmed that this application registered in Moscow might be leaking the information.

Also, this application is Russian. Once you download the application for the new avatar, it allows you to give access to location and social media images, which are doubted to be leaked. But the application has also passed a statement for their authenticity, saying that this is not true.

New Profile Pic App Warning: Conformation by the App Holders:

Based on all these published data about this app, the holder and owners of this platform have mentioned that this app has recorded more than 25,000 downloads on Google play. Moreover, they have also added that they are a renowned BVI company with only their development offices in Russia.

The address registered for their firm is also the addresses of their lawyers associated with the same. They also changed the location to their original address. Moreover, in the details for New Profile Pic App Taking Money, they have added that all the effects in this picture are applied through Amazon servers and deleted after the following two weeks.

How Does this application work?

Now that we have all the details about the warning passed for this app let’s move forward with some facts about their work and features. This app will help transform your profile picture into a new avatar that will help users attract to your profile.

Final Verdict:

If you have used the New Profile Pic App, then there are chances that your shared data might be at risk. Authorities have issued New Profile Pic App Warning due to their address and links with Russia.

Read the details for this Warning by Daily mail to know more. Do you know more? Share it below to spread awareness.

Also Read : – New Profile Picture Apps {May 2022} Check It Here!