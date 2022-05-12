New Profile Picture Apps {May 2022} Check It Here!

This article gives insight into the New Profile Picture Apps and tells the readers about the claims of the application and the truth behind it. Check below.

Have you heard about the scam of the new profilepicture app? Do you want to know the story behind the scam and whether people should trust this app or not? In the recent news, a warning got issued regarding the app in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and others.

This article will discuss the main story behind the New Profile Picture Apps scam and tell the readers about the trending picture editing application. So, let’s get started.

What are the profile picture apps available on the internet?

The internet is a vast network of information, and a person can find anything on the internet. However, when the user searches for the profile picture apps, they get many results as many applications support the picture editing features.

One of them is the NewProfilePicture, a Picture Editor application. It is trending worldwide with its unique functioning and clean work. However, some complaints regarding the application make the users worry. So, let’s take a look at it in detail.

Is New Profile Picture Maker App safe to use?

According to the information collected by our research team, it is believed that the NewProfilePicture app takes the users’ personal information and stores them for further use.

There’s another claim in Russia connected to the Kremlin that it contains malware and steals the money from the user’s bank account. There isn’t any strong evidence to support the claim, but the application takes data of the user only when you allow it to access your storage.

Therefore, it is hard to say whether this application is safe to use. However, it is better to take the necessary precautions while downloading any application.

Why are New Profile Picture Apps popular?

The newprofilepic app uses AI technology to make the artistic version of the image, and you can create your painting avatar. This application became trending as many people started using the newprofilepic application to transform the image into an artistic avatar.

You can check out the artist or painting versions of the celebrities on the website, including Kim K, Pete Davidson, Rihanna, etc. The work and result of the application are clean and better than the existing application on the internet.

How to download the NewProfilePicture App?

If you want to try the New Profile Picture Maker App and see the painting version of your picture, then you can download the application from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Yes, the application is available for both platforms so that both android and iOS users can take advantage of the application. You need to go to the google play store or apple app store and search for the NewProfilePic: Picture Editor app. After that, click on the install option, and the app will start downloading.

Final Words

Though we cannot say whether the application is safe to use, we can conclude that New Profile Picture Apps are trending and gaining popularity rapidly. Therefore, you can experience the 3D and artistic version free of cost with profile picture apps.

Have you or any of your friends tried the newprofilepic app? Share your answer with us in the comment section.

