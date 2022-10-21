Where to Buy New Year Cards

Card making is so much fun! I remember the days where I would make my own greeting cards for friends and family by hand writing them out on pieces of paper. It was a great way to express ones emotions and connect with others. Nowadays however, people just send each other text messages and emails expressing their feelings. These aren’t nearly as personal nor do they require any creativity. So what’s a person to do? Make their own handmade greeting card. You don’t even need fancy paper or envelopes either. Here are some ideas for you to try here

Flower Petals

Flower petals are super easy to make! All you need to do is take off or cut loose the petals from an actual flower. Then simply place them aside until you’re ready for use. When it comes time to create your homemade cards, you’ll have tons of options to choose from!

Lace Ribbon

Another option if you’d rather not spend money on the materials, lace ribbon is incredibly versatile and can be used for lots of things. If you want to go the floral route, then look for white or pretty colored ribbons. If you want something different, try using black ribbon for a funeral-themed card or red for Valentine’s Day themed cards. Either way, it’s a simple addition to any handmade card.

Stickers

Stickers are perfect for adding some extra flair to your homemade cards. You know how kids love stickers, right? And who doesn’t enjoy receiving stickers?! Whether it’s a sticker that says ‘Happy Birthday’ or even a cute cat face, they’re always fun to receive. There are literally hundreds of different types of stickers to pick from. But if you don’t have time to find stickers online, no worries! Just print out pictures of stickers onto regular printer paper at home.

Felt

Felt isn’t normally associated with crafts, but it works perfectly for craft projects. Not only does felt give you the opportunity to add texture to your handmade cards, it also makes them extremely durable. Even though felt is a bit thicker than other materials, it still takes minimal effort to work with and is easily folded and rolled. Plus, it’s reusable! Which means you could reuse your felt cards again and again.

Glitter

Glitter is definitely one of those materials that kids tend to gravitate towards. While glitter may seem intimidating, you really don’t need a lot to get started. A small amount goes a long way when it comes to decorating your handmade cards. In fact, you can add glitter to almost anything you’d like (including your hair!). It’s just a matter of finding the right colors and amounts to match your theme. Once you’ve got it down, you can always purchase larger amounts of glitter online.

Embroidered Flowers

Embroidered flowers are absolutely stunning. However, they can be quite difficult to create. Luckily, DIY tutorials are everywhere. It’s just about learning the basics of embroidery first before attempting to create your own beautiful flowers. Once you master your skills, you can start exploring how to stitch various shapes and designs together to make unique flowers.