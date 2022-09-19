New York vs. London: Travel Guide Difference Metropolis enthusiasts have been torn for decades over whether or not London or New York is the better city.

It would appear that London and New York share more similarities than differences, with both cities being extremely crowded, fiercely competitive, and possibly more iconic than any other two cities in the world.

Because of its constant energy, New York has earned the moniker “City That Never Sleeps,” This dynamic permeates the city’s culture, art, and technology. The city of London, however, is just across the water and offers a wonderful blend of history and modernity. Although they both boast world-class theaters, museums, and skylines, these global metropolises are distinct.

Do you need a passport to go to New York? This is a question many travelers ask themselves whenever they are planning on touring the big apple. Torn between traveling to the land of the Britts or NYC? This guide will help you make an informed decision.

The General Vibe

It’s safe to say that neither London nor New York needs any introductions, as they are the two most well-known cities worldwide. But you may be astonished to learn that London has more land mass than a small country and is 50 percent bigger than Washington, D.C.

With a population slightly around nine million, New York is far denser than London. More people live in this American megalopolis than in any other US city and almost twice as many as in London. London is chaotic due to its high crime rate, large population, limited housing options, and packed tube cars during rush hour, while New York City is on another level entirely. That being said, there are some bright spots here.

The constant buzz of New York City is a major selling point for the city. Everything you could need is available 24/7 in “The City That Never Sleeps.” The streets may be crowded, and people may push by you if you’re not moving quickly enough, but everyone in New York is in a hurry to get somewhere, and that sense of urgency is contagious.

London may be bigger, but that doesn’t mean it’s cozier. New York City, with its 6,000 buildings over 150 meters in height, has a greater density of a built-up area, despite its smaller size. London’s pavements are thinner than New York’s, and the city’s road layout is a confusing jumble of Roman, Tudor, and Edwardian influences. Because of this, even the city core of London, already quite small, feels much more squished and packed.

London, however, is unparalleled in its variety of architectural forms and the interesting history maintained in its landmarks. The city of London was established in 47 A.D., and you can still see Roman structures there. London is a city that reveals its history to visitors and residents in its unique way, with new artifacts being found regularly.

Heritage abounds in London, from the Tudor public houses of Covent Garden to the tens of thousands of Victorian terrace residences that make up the suburban boroughs. There are only a handful of buildings in Manhattan that date back to before the 1800s, and the Big Apple isn’t quite 400 years old.

Which do you think is more well-liked, then? London may be the more well-known destination, but New York attracts over twice as many tourists yearly, at 65.2 million, to London’s paltry 30 million. Decide for yourself if this enhances or dampens the atmosphere. On the other hand, we see it as another proof of New York’s legendary status.