Nhangoiyeuthuong Com {Nov 2021} Know The Site Services!

Are you searching for reviews on your favorite website? Do you want to know about the legitimacy of a website? If yes, tune into this post.

Nhangoiyeuthuong is a newly launched website and many people across the world, especially in Vietnam, want to learn whether the site is legit. So, in this article, we will discuss Nhangoiyeuthuong com.

About Nhangoiyeuthuong

Nhangoiyeuthuong is an online platform that provides writing assistance to writers all over the world. The platform was launched just a month ago, and users are already curious about the platform.

Not much information is available on the website as it is very new. But some information is available on the website regarding their services. The website Nhangoiyeuthuong has three categories of services currently.

The website’s user experience is not so good, and its navigation is very basic. The online platform’s design doesn’t look refined and is very basic with dark themes and blue colors.

About the services of Nhangoiyeuthuong com

The three categories of services are discussed below:

Category 1: Free Site for Marriage – In Nhangoiyeuthuong, the first tab is Free Site for Marriage. When users click on the tab, they are directed to a webpage where there are some matrimonial sites listed one after another. These sites are recommended according to the person’s location. Also, there is a direct link available for each website.

Category 2: Writing My Paper for Free – In the second tab of the online platform, it reads Writing My Paper for Free. When users click on this page, they are again directed to another webpage. This webpage of Nhangoiyeuthuong com provides a direct link to courses, websites, and tools that writers can use to complete their papers.

Category 3: Help Writing My Paper – The third tab of the website is Help Writing My Paper which directs the users to page to online writing assistance, website to write fast, and essay writing websites. All the direct links to such websites are also provided on the webpage.

Is Nhangoiyeuthuong site Legit?

The authenticity of a site depends on multiple factors and information available on the site. Let us take a look at the information regarding Nhangoiyeuthuong to determine its legitimacy.

Domain Age – The Nhangoiyeuthuong com domain was registered on 28th October 2021 and is just 14 days old.

Alexa Ranking & Trust Score – Both the Alexa Ranking and Trust Score of the website is zero.

Contact & Address – There is no contact details or addresses info available on the site.

Owner Details – Not available.

Social Media Presence – The online platform has no social media presence.

Customer Feedback – There are no single customer testimonials and user reviews for the site.

Conclusion

The Nhangoiyeuthuong website is neither a month old nor has contact or address details. Also, the site has no social media presence and customer feedback. All these factors indicate that Nhangoiyeuthuong is potentially a scam. Visit this News Website to know more.

