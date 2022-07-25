Nicole Shanahan Child {July 2022} Want To Know? Read!

In this write-up, we’ve mentioned all the details on Nicole Shanahan Child and her connection with Elon Musk.

How do you know Elon Musk? Is it through his huge net worth? Musk is the CEO of Tesla, an electric automaker firm, and SpaceX, a private space company based in California, United States.

Musk is also widely known for his turbulent personal life, especially his marriages and divorce. Recently, he is hitting the headlines again for his rumored relationship with Nicole Shanahan. Keep reading to know more about Nicole Shanahan Child.

Why is Nicole Shanahan trending?

Nicole Shanahan is the wife of Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google. Brin is the seventh richest person as of July 2022. His estimated net worth is around $99 billion. Brin and Nicole have a daughter together, born in 2018. Nicole herself is a famous attorney, businesswoman, and media face. Nicole founded ClearAccessIP and worked as CEO for the same.

As per some reports, Elon Musk had an affair with Nicole. It has been said that Brin, the Google co-founder, filed for divorce soon after discovering their relationship. Scroll further to know Musk’s remarks on these allegations.

Nicole shanahan Nationality

Nicole Shanahan was born in 1989 in Oakland, California, US. According to some sources, Nicole has a mixed ethnic background. Her mother is believed to be an immigrant from China. Information on her father is still unknown to us.

Nicole is currently serving as the President of the Bia-Echo Foundation. She earned a Bachelor’s in Asian Studies from the University of Puget Sound. In 2007, Nicole attended the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies for her certificate in WTO studies. Over the years, she accumulated a decent enough fortune, and her net worth is estimated to be $10 billion.

Nicole Shanahan Chinese background and Asian descent origin are still not confirmed by an authorized source. However, her popularity has reached new heights after her rumored involvement with Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Elon Musk and his connection

Elon Musk and Sergey Brin’s long friendship is reported to have fractured. During the financial crisis of 2008, Brin gave Elon Musk, for the struggling phase of Tesla, roughly $500,000. Later, Musk gifted Brin one of Tesla’s first all-electric SUVs. However, after the recent commotion, the two tech billionaires’ friendship has broken apart.

After the news came to light, Nicole gained a lot of limelight. So naturally, people were curious to know more about Nicole Shanahan Parents, her age, origin, the reason for divorce, and her relationship with Musk.

Final Verdict

Elon Musk has refuted the allegations and his any kind of romantic relationship with Brin’s estranged wife. He took to Twitter and said that he and Brin are still friends and were at a party together last night. Further, he added that he had seen Nicole only twice in three years and around many other people.

