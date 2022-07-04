Nituyp Reviews {July} Is It A Legit Seller Or A Scam?

In this post, we have discussed Nituyp Reviews to see if the Nituyp online store is legit or not.

Are you looking for a stylish clothing webshop? If yes, then you can check out the Nituyp online store, which has gained eyeballs in Brazil.

However, we suggest reading Nituyp Reviews to learn more about the online shop. In today’s world, internet scams have become common. Nowadays, out of every 10 websites is found to be a scam. So, we suggested reading this review and getting a clear picture of the website. So that you can make an excellent online purchase decision, keep reading to know more about the site’s legitimacy.

Brief on the Nituyp site

The Nituyp site is an online ecommerce platform that sells clothing, shoes, and other accessories. The store has a large category of products. But the prices offered on the site are on the expensive side.

Product Offering

Shirts & T-shirts

Shorts & Trousers

Shoes

Jackets & Overcoats

Next, in this assessment of Is Nituyp Legit, we must talk about the features and functioning of the famous online shop. In this review, we will also discuss the benefits and drawbacks, the criteria for validity, and client testimonials. Discussing all these factors is an essential step as it will help us to determine the online shop’s functionality and let us provide a final verdict on its authenticity.

Features of Nituyp

Buy products at : https://www.nituyp.com/

E-mail address: contato@nituyp.com

Whatsapp Number: 0851-6260-9677

Address: 702 Room, Unit A, 28th Building, Slow City, Jingfen Road Number-5, Dongfang Peninsula Community, near Buji Street in Longgang District, Shenzhen, China.

Social Media Links: The Nituyp online store is not linked to any profiles on social media sites. In the Is Nituyp Legit or scam section, we will discuss more on this.

Owner’s details: The online site is owned by Shenzhen Ouer Technology Company Limited.

Delivery Fee: The stylish clothing selling site has a free shipping policy and ships worldwide.

Privacy Policy and Terms: Terms are mentioned, and a privacy policy is also given on the site.

Shipping: The online Nituyp shopping site has not mentioned shipping time.

Tracking of products: Product tracking info is also not provided.

Cancellation: There is no cancellation policy.

Returns: All products can be returned within 30 days. Also, customers are not liable to pay any return charges.

Refund: Customers will receive refunds within 30 days from the date they receive the return.

Payment mode: N/A.

Nituyp Reviews on Positive Highlights

The Nituyp online store has free delivery on all orders throughout the world.

They have mentioned a 30-day term for the return of orders.

Also, they don’t charge for returns.

Negative Highlights

The online store doesn’t mention any policy regarding cancellation.

The refund time is 30 days, which is more than average for credit returns.

The clothing shop has not mentioned any details about shipping time and method.

Also, they have not provided payment modes.

Is Nituyp Scam or Legit?

Date of domain creation: 7th June 2022.

Website age: 27 days.

Website Expiry Date: 7th June 2023.

Alexa Rank: The Nituyp store has a page ranking of 0. The Alexa Ranking will be taken into account in Nituyp Reviews to determine the legitimacy of the website.

Trustworthiness: The online marketplace has a poor trust score of 1%, which is unsatisfactory for an online retailer.

Country of origin: The Nituyp business is situated in Shenzhen Province, China.

Data Security: To ensure data security, a protected SSL link has been maintained.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 18/100.

Threat Profile: 79/100.

Phishing Score: 79/100.

Malware Score: 79/100.

Spam Score: 46/100.

Social relations : The stylish cloth-selling website has no social presence whatsoever. When a site lacks social, it’s obvious to get suspicious of its activities.

Customer Reviews

There aren't many Nituyp Reviews on the web. As the site is not even a month old, it lacks reviews by customers. Also, the Alexa rank is low.

We could only find a few online reviews and evaluation videos on YouTube . All such online reviews term that the site is suspicious. No social connection is found for this site.

Final Verdict

The Nituyp site is not even a month old. It has a low trust rank and a high threat rank. Moreover, there are no customer reviews. So, stay away from such suspicious sites.

Was this article on Nituyp Reviews helpful? If yes, comment on Nituyp.